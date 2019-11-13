Kalynn Meyer is one of the best high school athletes ever in the state of Nebraska, competing in volleyball, basketball and track at Superior, a Class C-2 high school near the Kansas border.
She could have played any of those sports in college, including at Nebraska. But as a high school sophomore in 2017 she shut down her recruiting, and ended the debate among sports fans in the state. Volleyball would be her sport in college, and, of course, Nebraska would be the program. Her mother, Peggy, had played volleyball at Nebraska under Terry Pettit from in the 1990s.
About two years after Meyer told Nebraska coach John Cook she’d be a Husker, Meyer signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday, and she’ll join the team this summer.
Meyer is the star of the three-player recruiting class the volleyball program announced on Wednesday. The other two – Waverly setter Annika Evans and Abby Johnson, a middle blocker from Aviston, Illinois – will join the program as walk-ons.
Meyer didn’t initially have the high profile that some volleyball players in her class did. But after choosing to play volleyball in college she began making regular trips to play club volleyball in Lincoln for Volleyball Club Nebraska.
She ended up as the No. 21 overall prospect in the country according to PrepVolleyball.com. She was named an Under Armour first-team All-American this fall, becoming the first Nebraskan to earn the distinction since Kadie and Amber Rolfzen in 2012.
"Kalynn is one of the best middles in the country and we are thrilled she chose to stay in Nebraska,” said Cook in a news release.
Nebraska freshman setter Nicole Drewnick was originally part of this recruiting class, but she graduated from high school early and joined the Huskers this summer.
Nebraska’s next recruiting class already looks like it will be one of the best in program history. There are five players already committed including three (libero Lexi Rodriguez, setter Kennedi Orr and outside hitter Lindsay Krause) who played for the United States youth national team this year.
Here is a look at the players who will join the team for next season:
Kalynn Meyer
Middle blocker, 6-foot-3, Superior
Of note: As a senior she led Superior to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament with 5.6 kills per set and a .389 hitting percentage. She also had 77 blocks and 59 ace serves. In track she broke the Nebraska all-class state meet record in the discus (176-8).
Cook says: “Kalynn is dominant at the net and has a chance to contribute on the court right away."
Annika Evans
Setter, 5-9, Waverly
Of note: She was a four-year starter at setter for Waverly, recording 3,294 career assists. She could play as a defensive specialist or serving sub for the Huskers. Evans had committed to join Colorado State as a walk-on before switching to the Huskers this summer.
Cook says "She took a big risk choosing to be a Husker, and we are proud to add yet another Nebraskan to our roster. She is a great all-around volleyball player.”
Abby Johnson
MB/opposite hitter, 6-4, Aviston, Illinois (Breese Central)
Of note: She earned a late offer from the Huskers after she attended two Nebraska volleyball camps last summer. Before that she had scholarship offers from Houston, Arkansas State and several NCAA Division II schools.
Cook says: "Abby worked extremely hard to become a Husker. After attending two camps this summer, her talent could not be denied. We knew we had to get her to Nebraska."