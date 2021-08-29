Justine Wong-Orantes considered retirement, now she’s got a gold medal and is one of the best players in the world

Wong-Orantes is on one of the biggest highs of her life now. Only one libero made the U.S. squad for the Olympics, and over the past few years Wong-Orantes fought off about five players to be that player. Then she went to the Olympics and was one of the best players there. At the end of the tournament she was chosen to the seven-player Olympic Dream Team as the best libero.

Over the eight matches she ranked as the best player at serve receive in the tournament, with 102 excellent passes on 137 attempts. And she ranked No. 2 in digs (2.93 per set).

It was during those months when Wong-Orantes stepped away from volleyball that she realized how much she missed it.

“I stuck it out, and I’m so happy that I did,” Wong-Orantes said.

Just a few hours after the gold medal match, the U.S. players attended the Closing Ceremony in Tokyo.

Wong-Orantes was part of one of the scenes that showed how emotional the Olympics can be. On the TV broadcast, teammate Haleigh Washington was overcome with emotion and sat on the field at the Olympic stadium. Wong-Orantes put her arm around her.