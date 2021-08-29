Justine Wong-Orantes considered retirement, now she’s got a gold medal and is one of the best players in the world

Three years ago, Justine Wong-Orantes had doubts if she wanted to keep playing professional volleyball after not making the roster for one of the tournaments for the United States women’s volleyball team that year.
She didn’t quit though, and now is part of an exclusive group in American sports, one of the 12 players on the first-ever Olympic gold medal winning women’s volleyball team.
Not only that, Wong-Orantes was a starter and key reason why the Americans played so well at the end of the Olympic tournament, and while winning the gold medal match against Brazil 3-0 earlier this month.
Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson were also on the team.
Wong-Orantes was back in Lincoln this weekend to be honored by the Nebraska volleyball program for which she was the starting libero for four seasons from 2013 to 2016.
There was a stretch of about two months when the 25-year old Californian thought she might be done playing. Professional and USA volleyball is extremely challenging. First, you have to be one of the best players in the world. Then you have to be able to handle the challenges of being away from home for as many as 10 months a year.
“In 2018 when I got cut from the World Championship roster I was like, ‘Do I want to continue this? This kind of sucks, not even being able to train with (the national team),'” Wong-Orantes said. “So those kind of doubts and thoughts sunk in. But I’ve had such a good supporting cast, whether it’s been my friends, my boyfriend, my family. They were just continuing to remind me that obviously in sports there are going be really high highs, and there are going to be lows.”
Wong-Orantes is on one of the biggest highs of her life now. Only one libero made the U.S. squad for the Olympics, and over the past few years Wong-Orantes fought off about five players to be that player. Then she went to the Olympics and was one of the best players there. At the end of the tournament she was chosen to the seven-player Olympic Dream Team as the best libero.
Over the eight matches she ranked as the best player at serve receive in the tournament, with 102 excellent passes on 137 attempts. And she ranked No. 2 in digs (2.93 per set).
It was during those months when Wong-Orantes stepped away from volleyball that she realized how much she missed it.
“I stuck it out, and I’m so happy that I did,” Wong-Orantes said.
Just a few hours after the gold medal match, the U.S. players attended the Closing Ceremony in Tokyo.
Wong-Orantes was part of one of the scenes that showed how emotional the Olympics can be. On the TV broadcast, teammate Haleigh Washington was overcome with emotion and sat on the field at the Olympic stadium. Wong-Orantes put her arm around her.
“If you think about the five years that we put in, and every individual’s story, I think that in itself is pretty emotional,” Wong-Orantes said. “I think a lot of people on the outside don’t realize that we’re overseas probably eight months out of the year and we’re always from our families and our loved ones. You miss a lot things that you wouldn’t miss if you were home. I think all of those sacrifices that we make are pretty huge, so to finally get a gold medal it’s like, ‘OK, all of this is worth it.’"
Many times since Wong-Orantes returned home from the Olympics people have told her congratulations on winning the gold medal, and it still sounds great to hear it every time.
“These strangers come up to you,” Wong-Orantes said. “I think the Olympics is just something where the whole world unites and watches different events.”
Wong-Orantes has had a few parties with families, but Saturday in Lincoln was the first big tribute she’s had. She was happy to be back among many familiar faces.
Before the second set of Nebraska’s match against Kansas State there was a short video tribute for Wong-Orantes, and then she walked onto the floor to a roaring ovation.
The Nebraska players and coaches took a few moments from their huddle to take in the scene and clap for Wong-Orantes.
The volleyball program has welcomed back former players with silver and bronze medals but never gold, and coach John Cook was thrilled to do so.
“That gold medal is beautiful,” Cook said. “Our fans gave her a … it was loud down there. She’s just awesome. She was up in my office earlier, and I think she’s in a dream still. She’s just giddy. I’m not sure she even realizes what happened. It’s awesome to have her back, and we’re looking forward to getting Jordan back (in October).”
Wong-Orantes will leave in a few weeks to play professional volleyball in Germany.
The Olympics will be back in just a few years in Paris in 2024, and Wong-Orantes plans to keep training with the Team USA with hopes of making the team.
“I would love to go to Paris, especially with my family not being able to come to Tokyo,” she said. “That’s the one thing is I want them to get the full experience of the Olympics. Of course it’s not guaranteed, but I would love to be on that team.”
