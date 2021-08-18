Just as John Cook expected, Husker volleyball freshmen pushing the vets: 'There is a major sense of urgency'

“She gets on the ball so fast,” Hames said. “She hits it so hard. Sometimes she hits it and I’m like, ‘Wow.’

“They all have brought a lot to the gym. And they fit right in, which is really hard, especially when you’re a freshman coming into such a great program.”

What position group has benefited most from the competition? Pretty much all of them, Cook said.

“All of the outside hitter positions, and the middle without having (injured senior Lauren Stivrins), it’s wide open,” he said. “And then we have basically three liberos that are all competing. Nicklin pushes herself. Kennedi isn’t quite there yet.”

Orr is coming back from knee surgery. She should be able to play during the team's public Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday but has had her practice reps limited some.

Rodriguez, Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana are vying for the libero and defensive specialist spots.

Rodriguez is the No. 1 libero recruit in her class, and quickly impressed the coaches while working on the scout-team side of the net last spring for the Huskers after graduating from high school early.