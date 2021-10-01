Jordan Larson was in the house, but this night belonged to Stivrins, whose return lifts NU past Michigan

“I’ve worked quite hard to get back to where I am right now, so it was a very special moment,” Stivrins said.

Stivrins has dominated during her career, but could we have expected this during her first match?

Cook thinks part of why she was ready to play so well was because the past 1½ weeks of practices have been really high-level, with some players trying to hold on to starting spots they just got, and other players trying to get a starting spot back.

“Practice was harder than what she saw tonight in the match,” Cook said.

Also, Stivrins has been rehabbing six hours a day most days for the past two months. Her body is strong. Because of that, Stivrins’ blocking moves are bigger than Cook’s seen in her six years here.

Madi Kubik also had 11 kills for the Huskers on .455 hitting. Kayla Caffey and Ally Batenhorst had eight kills apiece.

Hames served a career-best five aces, including four straight when the Huskers put the match away in the third set.

Now what? Now how do the Huskers build on this?