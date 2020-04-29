Jordan Larson signs to play in U.S. pro volleyball league with unique rules

Jordan Larson, a former Husker and two-time Olympian, has signed to play in a new U.S. professional volleyball league, USA Volleyball and Athletes Unlimited announced on Wednesday.
The very unique league, where the players won’t be on the same team from one week to the next, is scheduled to start next February. Its opening will begin the lead up to the Olympics in July 2021.
Larson is hoping to make the Olympic team for a third time. She previously played her entire 12-year pro career internationally in Russia, Turkey and China.
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball, the only professional women’s indoor volleyball league in the United States, is officially sanctioned by USA Volleyball. The league will be headquartered in a yet-to-be announced city. All of the matches will be played in one venue over the course of the season and will feature 48 of the world’s best players, including members of the U.S. national team, accomplished professional players and recent college graduates.
Athletes Unlimited announced its first three player signings of United States women’s national team members Foluke Akinradewo, Molly McCage and Larson. Larson and Akinradewo are each two-time Olympic medalists with the U.S. national team.
All three players will join a group that will determine which players are invited to compete in the first season and help set league rules.
“We are excited to be partnering with USA Volleyball to expand our growing network of pro sports leagues and are thrilled that Jordan, Foluke and Molly are on board to help lead the effort in building our player-driven league,” said Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof in a news release. “Volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and it fits perfectly with our model of faster play, dynamic teams and next-level competition and engagement.”
Athletes Unlimited leagues will feature a range of innovations to bring athletes and fans a unique and intense version of the sport.
Individual athletes earn points based on team wins and individual performance and become the champions in team sports. Points can be earned on every play and the leaderboard changes constantly.
In addition, the teams will change each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. By season’s end, the biggest winners could make as much as $50,000 with all players who complete the six weeks guaranteed $10,000, according to VolleyballMag.com
