Jordan Larson signs to play in U.S. pro volleyball league with unique rules

Jordan Larson, a former Husker and two-time Olympian, has signed to play in a new U.S. professional volleyball league, USA Volleyball and Athletes Unlimited announced on Wednesday.

The very unique league, where the players won’t be on the same team from one week to the next, is scheduled to start next February. Its opening will begin the lead up to the Olympics in July 2021.

Larson is hoping to make the Olympic team for a third time. She previously played her entire 12-year pro career internationally in Russia, Turkey and China.

Athletes Unlimited Volleyball, the only professional women’s indoor volleyball league in the United States, is officially sanctioned by USA Volleyball. The league will be headquartered in a yet-to-be announced city. All of the matches will be played in one venue over the course of the season and will feature 48 of the world’s best players, including members of the U.S. national team, accomplished professional players and recent college graduates.

Athletes Unlimited announced its first three player signings of United States women’s national team members Foluke Akinradewo, Molly McCage and Larson. Larson and Akinradewo are each two-time Olympic medalists with the U.S. national team.