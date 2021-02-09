'John’s been phenomenal': Hoiberg, Cook support each other as they lead programs through pandemic season

Fred Hoiberg knows what’s going on just a short walk down the hallway from his office at the Devaney Sports Center, where the Nebraska volleyball team practices and plays its matches.
“Obviously John’s (Cook) got an opportunity to compete for a national championship, and with a very short season, the importance of trying to get through it without a hitch is huge for John and his program,” said Hoiberg, the former coach of the Chicago Bulls now in his second season as the Nebraska men’s basketball coach.
The Husker volleyball team is three weeks into its season and has started the season with a 4-0 record and No. 4 national ranking. The Huskers had two matches postponed due to COVID-19 problems with the Northwestern program, but Nebraska hasn’t had any players miss matches since the season started.
Hoiberg recently told the story of Cook checking in with him after the men's basketball team was shut down for a few weeks as several players and staff members, including Hoiberg, tested positive for COVID-19.
It was another reminder of the relationship Cook has with other head coaches at Nebraska. Cook has been friends with football coach Scott Frost for many years. In 2018, Frost attended a volleyball match as Cook’s guest, and spoke to the team in the locker room afterwards.
The head coaches aren’t able to be around each other much this season due to COVID-19 but still continue to support and try to learn from each other as they try to navigate a season played during a pandemic.
Hoiberg said Cook was great to him when he was sick.
“He was one of the first guys that checked on me when the diagnosis came out, and stayed in contact with me, checked on me pretty much daily to see, first and foremost, how I was doing,” Hoiberg said.
Hoiberg gave Cook advice about doing everything you can to have your players wear masks and stay in the team’s bubble.
“Because with their shortened season, they can’t afford to have a shutdown like we had,” Hoiberg said. “John’s been phenomenal. He’s such a supportive person, and what he’s done for his program is what we all strive to be, and that’s to compete for championships.”
Cook, who played a few years of college basketball on the West Coast, thought it was awesome that Nebraska was able to get Hoiberg.
“He’s got a great résumé,” Cook said. “I’m surprised he left the NBA to come back here, and I think (it was) the attraction of Nebraska. He’s a very confident coach. I love listening to him. He’s really positive. I listen to his press conferences.”
Cook wants to learn all he can from other coaches to try and prevent Nebraska having to postpone matches.
Cook said he’s been on Zoom calls with women’s basketball coach Amy Williams, women’s gymnastics coach Heather Brink and women’s swimming coach Pablo Morales.
“We’ve probably interacted more than we ever had in a normal year,” he said.
“With the men’s sports, everybody is in their bubble so you don’t see anybody. But I’m paying attention to what’s going on. I follow football. I was asking questions every week in the football program how they were doing things and what they were doing and how they were approaching breaks and keeping the guys here and safe and all of that. I just try and study and learn.”
Coach hopes NCAA has big plans for tournament in Omaha: Cook is glad the entire NCAA Tournament will be played in Omaha, and doesn’t have concerns about a condensed schedule that means teams could play five matches in just 11 days.
Cook just hopes the NCAA will be able to create an environment for the matches that is still good for the teams. The matches are scheduled to be played in both the CHI Health Center arena and the adjoining convention center.
“My concern is there is one arena, and then you got this convention center,” Cook said. “What are they going to do? What’s the NCAA going to do to make it not a club tournament where they just throw out some sport courts and have these guys play on (concrete).”
Cook hopes they’re able to bring in a wood floor to place on top of the convention center floor in the areas where matches will be played, and then put down a volleyball court.
He hopes they’ll build several small arenas within the convention center.
“I was figuring it out I think you have 16 matches the first day so you’re going to have to stagger them, and you probably need three or four mini arenas in there to make it really nice,” Cook said. “So that’s what I hope they do, and Omaha will take care of the rest if the NCAA can step up and do a good job with that.”
