John Cook's coaching tree is looking good as coach prepares for face former assistant in NCAA Tournament

Over the past eight months John Cook’s coaching tree has never looked so good, even if a part of that success came at Cook’s expense earlier this season.

The coaching tree for the Nebraska volleyball head coach has really flourished the past few years. Last spring, Craig Skinner, who was an assistant for Cook at both Wisconsin and Nebraska, led Kentucky to its first national championship in the sport.

And this fall, Dani Busboom Kelly, who won championships at Nebraska as both a player and assistant coach, has led Louisville to an undefeated record and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. That included Louisville coming to Lincoln in September and beating the Huskers 3-0.

Mississippi, with former Husker player and assistant coach Kayla Banwarth, also made the tournament this season for the first time since 2010. Mississippi lost to Creighton in the first round.

And Illinois — led by former Nebraska assistant coach Chris Tamas — is also in the tourney this season, meaning four of Cook’s former assistants are head coaches for teams that made the tournament.

While each has worked hard to get where they are, working with Cook helped them get some high-level first head coaching jobs.