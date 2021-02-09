John Cook shares his thoughts on change that has entire NCAA Tournament headed to Omaha

Nebraska volleyball John Cook loves routine — during the practice week, for the start time of matches and during the NCAA Tournament.
But even Cook understands things will be different while playing the season during a pandemic.
So he’s fine with last week’s announcement that an altered NCAA Tournament will mean the entire tournament will be played in less than two weeks, from April 13-24. Usually the six-round tournament is played over three weekends.
The field has been reduced to 48 teams and the entire tournament will be played in Omaha. The teams that reach the championship match would likely be playing five matches over 11 days.
“I’m OK with that. I think that’s fine,” said Cook of the schedule format. “I think it’s great they’re going to Omaha. That will be a nice deal. They’ll be able to put up all of the teams and do a great job.”
Now Cook hopes the NCAA will be able to create an environment for the matches that is still good for the teams. The matches are scheduled to be played in both the CHI Health Center arena and the adjoining convention center.
“My concern is there is one arena, and then you got this convention center,” Cook said. “What are they going to do? What’s the NCAA going to do to make it not a club tournament where they just throw out some sport courts and have these guys play on (concrete).”
Cook hopes they’re able to bring in a wood floor to place on top of the convention center floor in the areas where matches will be played, and then put down a volleyball floor.
He hopes they’ll build several small arenas within the convention center.
“I was figuring it out I think you have 16 matches the first day so you’re going to have to stagger them, and you probably need three or four mini arenas in there to make it really nice,” Cook said. “So that’s what I hope they do, and Omaha will take care of the rest if the NCAA can step up and do a good job with that.”
