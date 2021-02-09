John Cook shares his thoughts on change that has entire NCAA Tournament headed to Omaha

Nebraska volleyball John Cook loves routine — during the practice week, for the start time of matches and during the NCAA Tournament.

But even Cook understands things will be different while playing the season during a pandemic.

So he’s fine with last week’s announcement that an altered NCAA Tournament will mean the entire tournament will be played in less than two weeks, from April 13-24. Usually the six-round tournament is played over three weekends.

The field has been reduced to 48 teams and the entire tournament will be played in Omaha. The teams that reach the championship match would likely be playing five matches over 11 days.

“I’m OK with that. I think that’s fine,” said Cook of the schedule format. “I think it’s great they’re going to Omaha. That will be a nice deal. They’ll be able to put up all of the teams and do a great job.”