John Cook says the 'ante goes up' as ranked foes loom, beginning with improved Creighton

Kentucky dropped to No. 8.

As for the Huskers, Cook says they’ve played well in short bursts this season, but haven’t done so consistently.

“I feel like we’ve just started to get in a little rhythm with how we want to play,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out who goes where. (Setter Nicklin Hames) is basically 10 days behind (due to an injury). We have a really high upside when we figure it out. I know that.”

Bring on the defensive specialists: At times this season Cook has used a lineup where he brings in more defensive specialists, such as Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana, instead of having the starting outside hitters play in the back row.

Knuckles and Akana, along with libero Lexi Rodriguez and Hames, play relentless back-row defense, Cook said.

“Those are four elite defensive players. Elite,” Cook said.

Rodriguez loves it when she’s patrolling the back row with Knuckles and Akana.

“When we’re all back there we’re just all bought into not letting a single ball touch the floor,” Rodriguez said.