John Cook says Nebraska volleyball roster in better spot about one week before first match

In theory, the Nebraska volleyball team benefited from the extra practice it was able to have during the fall after the season was postponed until the second semester.
And while that was the case, it wasn’t as good as it sounded, Nebraska coach John Cook said.
Since August, Cook estimated that all 15 players have been at practice on the same day only about 20% of the time due to COVID-19 reasons, small injuries or other illnesses that are watched more closely now.
That certainly would be something to consider as Nebraska is about one week from beginning the rescheduled season with a road match at Indiana on Jan. 22.
Especially with Nebraska having the No. 5-ranked team in the country, and with goals of winning the Big Ten title and getting to the Final Four in Omaha.
The team resumed practices on Jan. 1, and since then Cook said more players have been able to practice.
“It’s been better,” said Cook during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been doing well. I think this is Day 12 today. We’ve had to work into it more than we would in the summer just because they were off for two weeks at Christmas.”
And two of Nebraska’s best players — Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames — also participated in a news conference, meaning they were cleared for practice.
As for the matches, the margin could be thin for if a match will be able to be played or must be postponed for COVID-19 reasons.
According to Big Ten protocols, any athlete who tests positive must sit out for 17 days.
Cook said he doesn’t yet know what would force a postponement based on Nebraska’s roster of 15 players.
Cook is expecting to get a rule book from the Big Ten office on Thursday.
“I don’t know want our parameters are going to be for that,” Cook said. “The most important thing for me will be can we put out a team that can compete and be safe. You’re not going to take a libero and put them at middle blocker. So if you don’t have setters you’re not going to be able to be competitive.”
Nebraska’s roster probably has the least depth at outside hitter. Cook isn’t certain if the Huskers would have to move players from a different position — probably middle blocker — if an outside hitter wasn’t available, of if that would force a match to be postponed.
“I think there are going to be some rules in place, but also I think it comes down to two coaches talking, is it worth it spending money to go and travel and do all of that if it’s not going to be competitive,” Cook said. “So that will be the most important thing is having a quality product and keeping it competitive, and making sure the athletes stay safe.”
Meet the 2021 Nebraska volleyball team
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.