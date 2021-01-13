John Cook says Nebraska volleyball roster in better spot about one week before first match

As for the matches, the margin could be thin for if a match will be able to be played or must be postponed for COVID-19 reasons.

According to Big Ten protocols, any athlete who tests positive must sit out for 17 days.

Cook said he doesn’t yet know what would force a postponement based on Nebraska’s roster of 15 players.

Cook is expecting to get a rule book from the Big Ten office on Thursday.

“I don’t know want our parameters are going to be for that,” Cook said. “The most important thing for me will be can we put out a team that can compete and be safe. You’re not going to take a libero and put them at middle blocker. So if you don’t have setters you’re not going to be able to be competitive.”

Nebraska’s roster probably has the least depth at outside hitter. Cook isn’t certain if the Huskers would have to move players from a different position — probably middle blocker — if an outside hitter wasn’t available, of if that would force a match to be postponed.