John Cook’s career highlights? Add UNL commencement speaker to the list

“I told (UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green) that it was one of the greatest honors of my life to be asked that,” Cook said. “I have a lot of respect for graduating from college. My parents never even mentioned college, and many of my friends never thought about going to college. It was really beneficial for me to be able to go to college.”

Cook has been a mentor for first-generation college students at UNL.

The virtual graduation ceremony will be televised on NET at 9 a.m. Saturday, meaning Cook’s speech may have a wider audience than other graduation ceremonies. UNL will confer a record number of degrees (about 3,500).

According to UNL, a coach has not served as commencement speaker in at least 25 years, and officials are unaware of any coach who has at UNL. Football coach Tom Osborne received an award at commencement in 2014 but did not address the graduates.

After graduating from the University of San Diego in 1979 with a degree in history, Cook was a high school teacher and coach in the city. He also earned a master’s degree in teaching and coaching effectiveness from San Diego State.

Cook’s children, Lauren and Taylor, both graduated from UNL.