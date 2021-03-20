John Cook reaches career win No. 600 at Nebraska as Huskers roll Iowa

For the Nebraska volleyball team, it’s Jazz Sweet time.

Nebraska’s right-side hitter position has rotated between Riley Zuhn and Sweet this season. But it’s expected to be Sweet from here on out after Zuhn suffered a foot injury that could keep her out for the rest of the season. Zuhn learned she had a broken bone in her foot this week.

Sweet was up to the challenge on Saturday, and put down 12 kills with an impressive .733 hitting percentage to help lead Nebraska to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 win against Iowa at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers swept Iowa twice this week and raised its record to 12-2.

The win was coach John Cook’s 600th win as Nebraska head coach. He has just 83 losses. He's won 761 overall as a college head coach

Nebraska had a .405 hitting percentage and held Iowa to .013.

Lexi Sun also had 12 kills. Callie Schwarzenbach also started and had four kills and five blocks.

It was just the fourth start of the season for Sweet, a senior who had started the previous three seasons.

Sweet had a great start to the match, and late in the second set was hitting a remarkable .875, with seven kills on eight attempts.