John Cook on the radio: What convinced John Cook to recruit Lexi Rodriguez, and the Rodriguez-Knuckles dynamic

The 6-foot Caffey is small for a middle blocker in the Big Ten, but she jumps high and has a fast swing that quickly gets the ball to the floor.

And Cook said Caffey is an even better athlete this season. This summer was the first time Caffey got a full summer in Nebraska’s strength and conditioning program.

“This summer she got nine weeks of really doing good training,” Cook said. “Her vertical went up 3 inches, and she already jumps out of the gym. That just shows you what our strength program can do when we get them for the blocks that we want.”

Huskers will travel to your town: Unlike in college football, most of the scheduling in college volleyball happens one or two years before playing.

Nebraska has four weeks of nonconference matches before the Big Ten season begins. The Huskers usually host two tournaments. And if Nebraska has players who don’t live in the Big Ten region, they attempt to travel to play near their homes either during the indoor season or beach volleyball season, so the players' friends and family can see them play. In 2019, the Huskers went to San Diego for Lexi Sun.

Traveling to play nonconference matches is part of the discussions sometimes with recruits.