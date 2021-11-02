John Cook on the radio: "We're building" after rare two-loss week

Last week the Nebraska volleyball team had a rare, but not unprecedented, two-loss week.

That can happen in the Big Ten — seven league teams are ranked — with the Huskers getting beat by No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 11 Minnesota.

But coach John Cook remains pretty positive. The Huskers got some help when Wisconsin also lost last week against Purdue, so the Huskers are still in a first-place tie in the Big Ten standings at 10-2.

Also, losing two matches is better than earlier in the season when Nebraska lost three straight matches against Utah, Stanford and Louisville, and things seemed pretty bad for the Huskers.

Cook said if you would have told him six weeks ago, after getting swept by Louisville, that the Huskers would still be in line for a top-10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, he’d take it.

“We’re building,” said Cook on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “You got to remember we are starting three freshmen. Wisconsin had six super seniors out there at one time. Those are 23-year-olds, and we got 18-year-olds.

“At times we can play really good volleyball. It’s just a question if we can do it in the next four weeks here, and see what kind of run we can make.”