John Cook on the radio: Team captains chosen, Cook's evolution and chatting with Garth Brooks

The captains’ sign above the lockers of Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames are staying, and now Kenzie Knuckles has one, too.

Those three players will be captains for the Huskers this season, coach John Cook announced during the Nebraska volleyball radio show on Tuesday.

Stivrins and Hames are captains for a third time, while Knuckles was chosen for the first time.

Some of the sports programs at Nebraska have been casual about team captains some years, but not Cook.

“It’s a really big deal for us, just like with football,” Cook said. “And we make it a really big deal, and they get these really cool captains things in their locker.”

The captains regularly meet with Lindsay Peterson, who coordinates team travel and activities, to help make decisions and talk about concerns. Sometimes Cook meets with the captains to talk about the team, and uses the captains as a barometer for how the team is doing as it relates to training and matches.

This season the captains were chosen in part through a survey, where the players had to explain why they thought a certain teammate would be a good captain.