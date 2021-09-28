John Cook on the radio: Stivrins will be '105%' when she returns, and other Husker notes

For now, Lauren Stivrins is a practice-only player for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The senior All-American middle blocker hasn’t played during the first five weeks of the season as she tries to work back from offseason back surgery.

Husker coach John Cook doesn’t know yet when Stivrins will play her first match.

The thought could be that when Stivrins comes back she may not be as dominating of a player as she has been in the past. Her .468 hitting percentage last season was the second-best in program history, which is even more amazing when you consider Nebraska didn’t play nonconference matches and Stivrins was playing with an injury that limited her in practice.

But Cook says if Stivrins comes back he doesn’t expect her to be just 70% or 80% of what she was as a player.

“She’ll be 105%,” said Cook on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show.

Now, Stivrins' timing with setter Nicklin Hames, conditioning and confidence may take time to return to normal.

But after surgery, and several weeks with no activity, Stivrins was able to rebuild her body under the direction of athletic trainer Jolene Emricson and strength coach Brian Kmitta.