John Cook on the radio: Lineup switch has Huskers rolling as meat of Big Ten schedule arrives

“We’re always open to everything, but right now we got a lineup we like,” Cook said. “They’re playing hard. We’ve played at a really high level at times and been pretty consistent. That group has done a pretty nice job. But there are some big tests coming up here, and this will be really good experience for us.”

Cook continues to be questioned about why Sun, a two-time All-American, isn’t playing very much.

When Sun wasn’t chosen for one of the starting outside hitter spots, she was hitting just .166, after coming into the season with a career average of .250.

In the matches she has played during the Big Ten season, Sun hasn’t always been put in situations that lead to high hitting percentages, but she’s only hitting .122 in the Big Ten season. Batenhorst is averaging 2.4 kills per set and hitting .212.

During matches Sun does some exercises to keep her body loose to go into the match, but Cook said Sun doesn’t have an injury that’s preventing her from playing more.

“It’s hard coming off the bench,” Cook said. “And (Sun) hasn’t really found her rhythm yet. Those guys competed for a long time and Ally was better. But Lexi rotates in her and we’re keeping her in there because at some point we’re probably going to need her.”