John Cook on the radio: Lexi Rodriguez emerges as leader early in career and Orr's debut

The Nebraska volleyball program announced on Tuesday that seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore Lexi Rodriguez will serve as team captains this season.

Knuckles was also a captain last season, while Kubik and Rodriguez will each serve in the role for the first time.

Each of the players were key to the Huskers having one of the best defenses in the nation last season.

Kubik and Knuckles began to take a leadership role soon after last season ended, while Rodriguez began to emerge as a leader more recently after being chosen as the captain of the United States junior national team at a tournament this summer.

“(Rodriguez) got named captain of that USA team that won the Pan American Cup and has just built off of that confidence from being named captain, which, that’s a pretty big deal to be captain of a USA team playing in an international tournament,” Nebraska coach John Cook said on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show.

Having Rodriguez, the national freshman of the year last season, as captain will also help her gain experience as one of the leaders of the future if Kubik and Knuckles decide not to return next season for a super-senior season.

Nicklin Hames had been a captain each of the past three seasons but won’t be this year. That’s because she may not be on the court as much this season if she plays as a back-row defensive sub.

“Nicklin has passed on the torch,” Cook said. “I think she’s having fun, she’s relaxed. She knows in her role right now those other guys need to lead.”

Orr’s debut: Sophomore setter Kennedi Orr probably eased the mind of the coaches and some fans with a strong showing during the Red-White Scrimmage last weekend. Orr will probably be the starting setter when the Huskers open the season on Friday.

Orr didn’t play as a high school senior due to a knee injury. And she only appeared in two matches last season, when Hames was injured for the first week of the season.

“You got to look at (Orr) as a freshman. She hasn’t played in two years,” Cook said. “She was really nervous, so I didn’t know what to expect. She has a lot of improvement to go still with her consistency and her technique. But you can tell she’s a very gifted setter.”

Orr has the potential to make plays that other setters can’t, Cook said, in part because she has larger hands than some setters.

“She can kind of just take the ball from any position and make a set and make a play,” he said. “She’s physical. She’s a great blocker. She can hit. She’s calling for the ball (to hit on out-of-system sets). The last player we had do that is Kelly Hunter.”

Orr is also a few inches taller than Hames, which could help Nebraska’s blocking.

“Kennedi is close to 6 feet tall, she has long arms, big hands, she takes up a lot of space,” Cook said. “And she sees really well.”