John Cook on the radio: Kubik's special skill, and a player-led caring gesture for a former teammate

In the first match the Nebraska volleyball team played after coach John Cook chose a group of hitters that he says he’ll keep in the starting lineup for a while, outside hitter Madi Kubik had a solid match.

The junior outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, finished with a match-high 19 kills with a .289 hitting percentage. That was Kubik’s season-high for kills, and her second-best hitting percentage of the season.

The other hitters were outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and right-side hitter Lindsay Krause. Nebraska beat Northwestern in four sets to start the Big Ten season.

Kubik did a good job of mixing up her attacks. That included getting kills by tooling the block — hitting a shot that touches the fingers of the blockers and deflects out of bounds. Since it was last touched by the defense, Nebraska wins the point.

Tooling the block can be very effective, but is also a very difficult skill to perfect, Cook said. Nebraska works on it nearly every day in practice.

“Madi Kubik, who is now here in her third year, she used the block quite a bit (Wednesday),” said Cook during the Nebraska volleyball radio show on Thursday. “And our freshmen are still trying to figure it out.