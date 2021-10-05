John Cook on the radio: Is a Jordan Larson statue coming? Plus, updates on Lauenstein, Meyer

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook hopes the Athletic Department will soon build a permanent tribute for Jordan Larson, which would be a first for a Husker volleyball player.

One of the most successful volleyball players in the world, the former Husker from Hooper was in town last week for her induction to the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. She also got her Olympic tribute at the Devaney Sports Center on the same day.

Larson led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic Gold medal in women’s volleyball in August. Larson also has Olympic bronze and silver medals. She’s been one of the top professional volleyball players in the world for the past decade while playing in Russia, Turkey and China.

At Nebraska, she was a three-time All-American and helped Nebraska win the national championship in 2006.

“The goal is we’re working on building a statue for (Larson),” said Cook on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “So the goal will be at some point to get her back here to finalize all of that. I’m not sure when that will be, but we’re in the process of doing that. Making a statue and memorial type thing around Devaney.”

During the Nebraska football game when Larson was introduced, it was one of the loudest ovations of the night.