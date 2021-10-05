John Cook on the radio: Is a Jordan Larson statue coming? Plus, updates on Lauenstein, Meyer

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook hopes the Athletic Department will soon build a permanent tribute for Jordan Larson, which would be a first for a Husker volleyball player.
One of the most successful volleyball players in the world, the former Husker from Hooper was in town last week for her induction to the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. She also got her Olympic tribute at the Devaney Sports Center on the same day.
Larson led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic Gold medal in women’s volleyball in August. Larson also has Olympic bronze and silver medals. She’s been one of the top professional volleyball players in the world for the past decade while playing in Russia, Turkey and China.
At Nebraska, she was a three-time All-American and helped Nebraska win the national championship in 2006.
“The goal is we’re working on building a statue for (Larson),” said Cook on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “So the goal will be at some point to get her back here to finalize all of that. I’m not sure when that will be, but we’re in the process of doing that. Making a statue and memorial type thing around Devaney.”
During the Nebraska football game when Larson was introduced, it was one of the loudest ovations of the night.
“I think (a statue) could be epic for volleyball, it would be epic for Jordan,” Cook said. “She certainly deserves that. You heard the ovation at the football game.”
Larson wasn’t able to meet with the Huskers while she was in town last week, but did have a Zoom meeting with the team in August.
Lauenstein still impressing: Whitney Lauenstein, the freshman from Waverly, didn’t get a starting spot when Cook tightened up the rotation three weeks ago. Instead, freshman Lindsay Krause got the right-side hitter job where Lauenstein had also played.
But Cook remains impressed with Lauesntein and her future in the program.
“She’s just a beautiful volleyball player to watch,” Cook said. “She just has great arm swing, great technique. She’s got great feet. She can really unload on the ball. She’s so fast with everything that she does. She gets on the ball fast. And if you look at (national champion) Kentucky last year, both of their (outsides) got on the ball really fast.”
Lauenstein is still competing in practice for a chance to play at both right-side hitter and outside hitter.
“She just has to improve her volleyball IQ and just get more experience playing at this level and understand all of the little plays that happen,” Cook said. “She’s just not used to all of that. She’s getting great training, and she’s in the mix.”
Meyer progressing: Kalynn Meyer, the sophomore middle blocker from Superior, is behind three seniors at the middle blocker position right now — Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach.
But Meyer should still have a lot of time to play at Nebraska.
“She works hard, and she’s improving,” Cook said. “She’s starting to do some really elite things. She’s somebody that we have really high expectations for down the road here. She’s a great student. She’s studying how to build tractors better (as an agricultural engineering student).”
Lockdown defense: During a 3-0 win against Michigan State on Sunday the Huskers played great defense against Michigan State’s best player, outside hitter Sarah Franklin. She was averaging 5.80 kills per set during Big Ten play, but against Nebraska, Franklin got just five kills on 34 tries and had a negative hitting percentage.
Cook said the Huskers put a big emphasis on trying to shut down prolific hitters.
“We make it personal,” Cook said. “Like, ‘We’re not going to let this player beat us.’ That’s part of it. It’s coaching 101. We train to stop those great players. Everything happens so fast, so can they anticipate what’s going to happen and not have to think about it.”
