John Cook on the radio: Huskers exceeded coaches' expectations during second half of the season

The players have made a lot of improvements, Cook said.

“We do some really high-level things,” he said. “We’re the No. 1 defensive team in the conference, we’re second in (hitting percentage). We weren’t doing that in 2016 and 2017. These guys have done some pretty cool stuff.”

One area that Nebraska hasn’t been good at is serving. Nebraska ranks 13th in the Big Ten in aces per set (1.00). For the season Nebraska has 110 aces and 219 serving errors.

Cook isn’t surprised Nebraska’s serving took a step back after the graduation of two great servers in Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney. But some of the returning servers have also struggled.

“Our serving numbers are way down from where they were last year, and two years ago,” Cook said. “And mainly it’s (not having) Mikaela and Kenzie Maloney. Those guys were great servers. High aces, low errors, and they put a lot of stress on teams.”

Nebraska’s serving is one of the things that hurt the Huskers in two losses against Wisconsin. And Nebraska may have to play the Badgers again in the NCAA Tournament if both teams advance to the Elite Eight. In two matches combined against the Badgers, Nebraska had no ace serves and 14 errors.