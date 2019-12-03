John Cook on the radio: Huskers exceeded coaches' expectations during second half of the season

The Nebraska volleyball team has exceeded what coach John Cook may have expected about 10 weeks ago.
During the second week of the season, the Huskers had to rally and win the final two sets to beat unranked San Diego. In Week 4, Stanford beat the Huskers 3-1, with Nebraska not reaching 20 points in the final two sets.
But Nebraska improved and really got going during the Big Ten season. Wisconsin beat the Huskers twice, but Nebraska got two really good wins against Penn State and Minnesota, each in five sets.
On Friday, Nebraska will begin this NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 overall seed with a 25-4 record.
Nebraska’s young team — there are two freshman starters and no seniors on the roster — has learned how to better handle the emotions that come during the course of a long match, Cook said.
If you would have told Cook after the opening four weeks of the season that 10 weeks later Nebraska would be a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament, he probably would not have believed you.
“I just think they’ve grown in how to handle things, and they’re learning how to play," said Cook on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show on the Husker Sports Network. "They’re learning how to play Husker volleyball. The Big Ten is such a great teacher.”
The players have made a lot of improvements, Cook said.
“We do some really high-level things,” he said. “We’re the No. 1 defensive team in the conference, we’re second in (hitting percentage). We weren’t doing that in 2016 and 2017. These guys have done some pretty cool stuff.”
One area that Nebraska hasn’t been good at is serving. Nebraska ranks 13th in the Big Ten in aces per set (1.00). For the season Nebraska has 110 aces and 219 serving errors.
Cook isn’t surprised Nebraska’s serving took a step back after the graduation of two great servers in Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney. But some of the returning servers have also struggled.
“Our serving numbers are way down from where they were last year, and two years ago,” Cook said. “And mainly it’s (not having) Mikaela and Kenzie Maloney. Those guys were great servers. High aces, low errors, and they put a lot of stress on teams.”
Nebraska’s serving is one of the things that hurt the Huskers in two losses against Wisconsin. And Nebraska may have to play the Badgers again in the NCAA Tournament if both teams advance to the Elite Eight. In two matches combined against the Badgers, Nebraska had no ace serves and 14 errors.
Bracket analysis: One of the things that Nebraska fans often complain about is when Big Ten teams have to play each other in the NCAA Tournament. But when seven teams from the league make the tournament, as was the case this year, you have to place those teams somewhere in the bracket.
And this year the distribution was better than in some previous tournaments. Three of the regions have two Big Ten teams each, and one region has one Big Ten team. And there isn’t a region where Big Ten teams would play against each other prior to the Elite Eight.
“At some point, if everybody advances, you got to play them,” Cook said. “I just hope the Big Ten does well.”
Scout team help: Cook said the players on the B side of the net — or nonstarters — have done a good job of making practices difficult for the starters.
“They are relentless,” Cook said. “They make it so hard on our A side when we’re trying to score points. These guys play really well.
“Nicole (Drewnick) does a great job of setting over there. Anezka (Szabo) does a great job blocking. She’s a fierce blocker. Hayley Densberger plays libero over there and she flies all over the place."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.