John Cook on the radio: Hames could play this week; volleyball trip to Ireland?; Sun's milestone

"I'll talk to Trev (Alberts, athletic director) about it," Cook said.

Sun eclipses 1,000: Lexi Sun recorded her 1,000th career kill against Colgate on Friday, becoming the 23rd player in Nebraska program history to achieve the milestone.

Cook pointed out the achievement is even more impressive considering Sun accomplished the feat in the "rally-scoring" era. Up until 2001, the NCAA used the side-out method, which Cook said can extend the length of matches (and inflate stats).

By Justine Wong-Orantes: Cook said he is encouraging the former Husker and Olympic gold medalist to write a book on the journey of her career, which has seen steep highs and lows.

Wong-Orantes was honored during the Huskers' match against Kansas State at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.

"She has a great story to tell," Cook said. "If you know all of her personal history, her family and upbringing, how she got into volleyball — it's just a great story. Then to go all the way to win a gold medal."

More praise for Rodriguez: It's been a good week for freshman Rodriguez, who earned the starting nod for Nebraska's first two matches.