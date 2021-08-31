John Cook on the radio: Hames could play this week; volleyball trip to Ireland?; Sun's milestone

Nicklin Hames could play her first match of the young Nebraska volleyball season this week as the All-American setter continues to work back from injury.
John Cook said on the Nebraska volleyball radio show Tuesday that setters Hames, Kennedi Orr and Anni Evans will "probably" all play at some point during the Huskers' three-match week: Omaha and Georgia on Friday; Arizona State on Saturday.
Cook acknowledged he's faced with not "overdoing it" with Hames, who injured her ankle at the Red-White scrimmage on Aug. 21 and appeared on the sideline for Nebraska last week in a walking boot.
Other personnel notes from Cook include a pair of freshmen. Neither Ally Batenhorst nor Rylee Gray has made their Husker debuts yet due to injuries.
Cook said Batenhorst has "looked great" in practice this week and probably could have played last week if needed. Gray is "100 percent," he added.
Volleyball trip to Ireland?: Cook said the idea of his team joining the football team in Dublin, Ireland, next season is "worth a conversation."
Cook said he introduced the idea to now-retired Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos but indicated COVID-19 shelved those discussions.
The Nebraska football team was scheduled to open this season in Ireland against Illinois, which was eventually postponed to 2022 against Northwestern.
"I'll talk to Trev (Alberts, athletic director) about it," Cook said.
Sun eclipses 1,000: Lexi Sun recorded her 1,000th career kill against Colgate on Friday, becoming the 23rd player in Nebraska program history to achieve the milestone.
Cook pointed out the achievement is even more impressive considering Sun accomplished the feat in the "rally-scoring" era. Up until 2001, the NCAA used the side-out method, which Cook said can extend the length of matches (and inflate stats).
By Justine Wong-Orantes: Cook said he is encouraging the former Husker and Olympic gold medalist to write a book on the journey of her career, which has seen steep highs and lows.
Wong-Orantes was honored during the Huskers' match against Kansas State at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.
"She has a great story to tell," Cook said. "If you know all of her personal history, her family and upbringing, how she got into volleyball — it's just a great story. Then to go all the way to win a gold medal."
More praise for Rodriguez: It's been a good week for freshman Rodriguez, who earned the starting nod for Nebraska's first two matches.
For her efforts, she earned Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors. But, she's probably more interested in what her coach had to say Thursday.
"I think Husker nation is going to fall in love with her," Cook said