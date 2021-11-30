John Cook on the radio: Coach questions three conference champions (and Nebraska) being in same region for NCAA Tournament

Nebraska is the 10th seed, which is ahead of its RPI ranking (12th).

Cook says he’ll work to keep the Huskers focused on winning two matches this weekend, remembering in 2011 when unranked Kansas State beat No. 2 Nebraska in the second around at the NU Coliseum.

“I can still remember those (K-State) coaches celebrating over there. That was a tough night,” Cook said.

While Nebraska may have to play last season’s NCAA champion (Kentucky) and runner-up (Texas) to get to the Final Four, Cook feels good about the Huskers to start the tournament.

In its last match of the regular season, Nebraska got its highest-ranked win of the season (No. 6 Purdue).

“We have a great group,” Cook said. “I’m very thankful how hard they’ve worked this year. They come in every day and get after it. They have fun. We go really hard in practice. And we’re a couple points away from winning the Big Ten.”

Trick plays: A caller asked about volleyball’s version of trick plays, wondering if that may help the Huskers get an edge against a team like Wisconsin. The Badgers beat Nebraska in four sets last week to win the Big Ten title, giving the Badgers a seventh consecutive win against the Huskers over five seasons.