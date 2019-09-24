NU-Stanford set BTN mark

No. 1 vs. No. 2 on the volleyball court received a lot of national attention last week.

It also led to a big number for the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska's volleyball match against Stanford on Sept. 18 was the most-watched volleyball match in BTN history, according to Nielsen. The rematch of last year's national championship averaged 226,765 viewers, which eclipsed a previous mark set by a 2018 Nebraska-Minnesota match.

In addition to the television broadcast, the Fox Sports app live stream brought in over 718,000 minutes of total consumption, which also broke a record for the most-watched BTN volleyball stream ever.

Stanford won the match in four sets and moved back to the No. 1 ranking this week.