John Cook on the radio: Coach explains latest starting lineup decisions

Nebraska’s four freshmen playing regularly is the most since 2013, when Amber Rolfzen, Kadie Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantres started.

Batenhorst and Krause playing outside hitter meant regular starters Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik only played as serving subs. But Cook said that probably wasn’t a complete shock to them.

“They see these freshmen, so they know what the deal is,” Cook said. “I’ve talked to the team. We’re going to try different lineups and we’re looking for something and we’ll see who emerges. We’ll start again (Friday) in practice.”

Each of the pin hitters has had good matches, but also some rough ones. At least in the area of hitting, the pins haven’t made themselves a clear cut choice to be a certain starter. Sun has a .188 hitting percentage — down from .242 last season — but leads the Husker with 11 ace serves. Kubik is hitting .203. Krause is hitting .170, while adjusting to hitting on the right. Batenhorst is hitting .148.

To be a great team in the Big Ten, and in the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska needs a solid outside hitter.