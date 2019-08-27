Capri Davis played a great match during the Nebraska volleyball Red-White Scrimmage last week, but that alone won’t give her a quick promotion to a big role when the Huskers play their first match of the season on Friday against Creighton.
The sophomore outside hitter played well in the scrimmage against the team with the projected starters. She had 16 kills on 27 attempts with a very good .444 hitting percentage.
“Capri put on a show, so that makes you think, ‘OK, where are we going to get her on the court, and how are we going to get her on the court?'” said Nebraska coach John Cook during the Nebraska volleyball radio show on the Husker Sports Network on Tuesday evening.
It’s possible that Davis could play only in the front row as a blocker and hitter, or sub in for just one rotation.
Cook said Davis has to show she can produce consistently, and part of that is making good decisions. Last season Davis had just a .171 hitting percentage, including when she played a big role when Lexi Sun was injured to begin the season.
Cook used the analogy of being conservative when investing money, and wanting to feel good about what you’re going to get in return.
“I’m not one of those hedge fund guys,” Cook said. “I want our players to understand it’s about being consistent every day, and I think that’s what the great players do. It’s not just one day here, one day there. We’re always looking for a consistent performance. But Carpi is starting to blossom, which is pretty cool.”
Behind the scenes: Cook also shared the story of how the team had a karaoke night on one evening during the two weeks of preseason practice before UNL classes began this week.
The idea for karaoke started after some of the players went to a karaoke club in China during the team’s trip to Asia this summer and had a good time.
So Cook got a band that plays a regular karaoke night at the Zoo Bar in downtown Lincoln to come play at the Devaney Sports Center one night after dinner as a surprise for the players. The band even learned some new songs that the players would know better than some of the classic karaoke songs.
Cook said assistant coach Kayla Banwarth and Davis were each great singers.
And Cook sang to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Californication” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
“It was a lot of fun,” Cook said. “I was a little nervous, but I got up there and the first one I sang with Kayla.”
Worth noting: Nebraska backup right-side hitter Anezka Szabo has been awarded a medical redshirt year for last season and is now classified as a sophomore. She played in nine matches before suffering a season-ending foot injury. … Nebraska will play UCLA on Saturday. One of the Bruins’ assistant coaches is Megan Pendergast. She was a player for Nebraska in 2009 and ’10 before finishing her career at Texas A&M. She was previously an assistant at Tulsa and Oklahoma.