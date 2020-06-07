John Cook met Nicole Drewnick when she was a kid, and years later she came to play for him at Nebraska

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook lives in Lincoln, and Husker volleyball player Nicole Drewnick grew up in Texas, but they still go way back.
Cook knew Drewnick when she was about 6 years old, long before he began recruiting her, or when she joined the team prior to the 2019 season. The connection is between Cook and Nicole’s mom, Cilene, two volleyball training addicts and alums of the 1992 Olympics, Cook as an assistant coach for the United States men’s team, and Cilene as a player for the Brazil women’s team.
Nicole Drewnick will be a sophomore this season, and last year was the backup setter and played as a serving specialist. Drewnick spent time at home in Dallas this spring after in-person classes stopped at UNL due to COVID-19, but is back in Lincoln now as the volleyball players begin voluntary strength and conditioning workouts this week.
The relationship goes back many years because Cook had met Drewnick’s parents about 12 years ago when they wanted some advice from Cook when they were starting a club volleyball program in the Dallas area.
And when they met, Cilene and Eduardo Drewnick’s only child, Nicole, was there also.
For Nicole Drewnick it’s a fun connection, and one that had an influence when she was choosing where she wanted to play college volleyball.
“I was really little, but if I look back I can see pictures of (her family meeting with Cook), and I’m over there just reading my book,” Nicole Drewnick said. “Coach (Cook) will always say, ‘When you were younger you always had your head in a book, and it's cool to see that still today.'’’
One of the people who helped get the Drewnick family and Cook connected was Nebraska men’s basketball coach Doc Sadler. Sadler was an assistant coach at Lamar University when Eduardo played at the school.
So when Cook was in Texas on recruiting trips he would meet with the Drewnick family.
“I met with them at a Starbucks down in Dallas and helped them with how to start a club program,” Cook said. “So I was talking them through how it all worked and the system. And Nicole I remember was this little kid. She was just sitting over there reading her book at this Starbucks wrapped in a blanket. We met for like three hours and she just sat there reading a book and chilling. And here we go 12 years later she’s at Nebraska.”
Cilene played professional volleyball and for the Brazilian national team for many years. She made the Olympic team in 1988 and 1992, but was injured just before the 1988 Games and wasn’t able to play.
After she retired from playing, the family wanted to stay in the United States. Nicole was born in 2001, and several years later, Cilene started a club volleyball program.
Youth and national-level volleyball is much different in Brazil, and Cilene wanted to learn from some of Cook’s experiences.
“I mainly wanted to know about the recruiting process because I wanted to understand how the recruiting process is,” Cilene Drewnick said. “I wanted to know what he looks for in athletes when he’s coming out to see what players he needs to bring to his program.”
Cook was also interested in learning from Cilene how they train in Brazil.
“We’re always talking about what drills we did that day,” Cilene Drewnick said. “We have fun, because we’re just two people passionate about volleyball. He loves volleyball. Every single day he’s trying to find new things, and understand new things.”
Cilene and Eduardo still own and operate Instinct Volleyball Club, a club in Lake Dallas with about 200 athletes that has won several national tournaments. Cilene also helps train professional volleyball players when they come home to Texas during the pro offseason.
Cilene and Cook have stayed in touch over the years, and Cilene has been a guest speaker at coaching clinics at Nebraska.
Drewnick graduated from high school early and joined the Huskers one year earlier than planned in 2019. She even got her first driver’s license in Nebraska, when she was 17.
Nicole coming to Nebraska earlier than expected was difficult for her mother, but the training she got in a college program was beneficial as a player who just recently became a full-time setter.
“Oh, Lord, my heart. She’s my only baby, right,” Cilene Drewnick said. “She was one of the youngest players ever to come at 17 years old. I missed her. But we know it was for good, and I know John Cook has all the good intentions.”
