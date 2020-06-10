John Cook gives update on Nebraska volleyball voluntary workouts, season schedule and summer camps

The Nebraska volleyball team took one of the first steps on the path to playing matches this season when players resumed workouts together Monday.
Nebraska’s players are able to take part in voluntary strength and conditioning workouts on campus, as well as have informal practice time on the Devaney Sports Center court where the players can work on things such as serving and regaining a rhythm with the setters.
And while there are still many unknowns about the 2020 season, including how many matches will be played, and how many fans will be allowed in the arena, this was a good start after about 13 weeks when the team couldn’t train together.
“I think it’s a lot more positive than it’s been the last three months,” Nebraska coach John Cook told the Journal Star. “I look at it as very positive. And then the key will be when do we get to start practice, or do we even get to start earlier, which I know football is trying to get some legislature through to start a little bit earlier. And we’re trying as the sport of volleyball, through the Big Ten, to get some time with them this summer.”
More good news for the team is that all 16 players are in Lincoln. That includes freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana, who had to be cleared to make the long flight from Hawaii. The other newcomers are graduate transfer Kayla Caffey and freshmen Kalynn Meyer, Abby Johnson and Anni Evans.
The players who weren’t already in Lincoln came back last week to isolate for a few days and be tested for COVID-19. The freshmen are still living in the dorms, but are spread out more than in the past.
“We’ve got everybody in town,” Cook said. “Hopefully the newbies (freshmen and transfers) will be cleared (Wednesday). The returning players started Monday working with our strength coach. So this is our normal routine. The only difference is we would have been in camps, and we would be seeing the players in camps over at Devaney working camps and doing demonstrations. That’s the one thing that’s not happening.”
The newcomers were delayed because of the normal medical clearance that new players must go through.
While the procedures are different, the Huskers are somewhat back into the normal summer routine. The players have workouts in the afternoon in the weight room at the Hawks Championship Center, and run at the indoor football field or outside in Memorial Stadium. The players are also taking summer school classes online. If the schedule stays the same, and the first match is played at the end of August, official practice would begin around Aug. 7.
The volleyball coaches aren’t able to attend the workouts, so the team is led by strength coach Brian Kmitta.
“The only thing I heard is that they’re sore,” said Cook of the first two days of workouts.
Cook thinks the players being back together is an important step in the team being ready to practice, and then play a season that under normal circumstances could last 17 weeks.
“I don’t care where our players have been, they’re not working out at the level they needed to work out, and like they can with Brian,” Cook said. “They key is getting their bodies ready to have a season. That’s the key right now."
“And then getting our whole team here," Cook said. "That’s another important thing. Some of these guys they haven’t even met yet. Keonilei didn’t make an official visit, so she didn’t get to meet any of the older players. And Kayla didn’t get to do an official visit. So they’ll all be meeting for the first time, and they got to start working on building our team for 2020.”
Nebraska’s schedule of matches is still very much TBA. The Big Ten hasn’t given Nebraska its schedule yet for what is expected to be a normal 20-match league schedule, and the process keeps getting delayed.
In a cost-cutting measure, after the spring sports season was canceled, Nebraska had already made changes to the schedule it had planned for the nonconference season by canceling trips to Stanford and TCU.
Under a tentative schedule, Nebraska would host tournaments the first two weeks of the season. The Huskers would also play Pittsburgh, which is coming off a very successful season with a 30-2 record.
Nebraska would play a road match against Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha. That's a match that helps generate a lot of ticket revenue for Creighton, and also gets the Huskers a match in the arena where the NCAA Final Four will be played this year. Nebraska could also play a match at Iowa State.
One option could be trimming the nonconference season. In that case, Cook said the priority would be to play Creighton in Omaha.
Nebraska had already canceled its volleyball camps scheduled for June, and recently was also was forced to cancel its camps in July.
Some of the Nebraska coaches will work at volleyball camps for youth players hosted by club programs. Due to NCAA recruiting restrictions currently in place, the coaches can’t work at camps attended by high school players.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!