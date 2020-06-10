John Cook gives update on Nebraska volleyball voluntary workouts, season schedule and summer camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska volleyball team took one of the first steps on the path to playing matches this season when players resumed workouts together Monday.

Nebraska’s players are able to take part in voluntary strength and conditioning workouts on campus, as well as have informal practice time on the Devaney Sports Center court where the players can work on things such as serving and regaining a rhythm with the setters.

And while there are still many unknowns about the 2020 season, including how many matches will be played, and how many fans will be allowed in the arena, this was a good start after about 13 weeks when the team couldn’t train together.

“I think it’s a lot more positive than it’s been the last three months,” Nebraska coach John Cook told the Journal Star. “I look at it as very positive. And then the key will be when do we get to start practice, or do we even get to start earlier, which I know football is trying to get some legislature through to start a little bit earlier. And we’re trying as the sport of volleyball, through the Big Ten, to get some time with them this summer.”