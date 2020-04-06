John Cook finding ways to keep Nebraska volleyball team connected while hoping for a busy summer in the gym

Under normal circumstances, the Nebraska volleyball team would be having its spring season this month.
The team would have practiced about five times per week leading up to its one spring match, which was scheduled against Northern Colorado on April 25 in Grand Island. The spring match was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and, for now, spring practice is suspended, too.
So like so many other things in the world, Husker volleyball is largely in a holding pattern, waiting to see when it’s safe for the team to be together in the gym.
Keonilei Akana is a high school senior in Hawaii and hopes she'll be able to join the Husker volleyball team soon after committing this week.
In a recent Q&A on the Nebraska Athletics website, coach John Cook says he’s been working from home. The coaches can’t go on the road to recruit, and they can’t be in the gym with the players. As a result, Cook spends some time each day finding ways to keep the players and staff connected.
“We've done a virtual happy hour with our staff,” Cook told Huskers.com. “We have Zoomed a couple of times with the team and kept them updated. Otherwise my goal is how to win the day each day. I try to get up and get something done around the house, work out. Walk my dog. I've been baking.”
The players are still in classes at UNL, but are doing so online. Some of the players are in their hometowns, while others are in Lincoln, where they can get meals provided by the athletic department and have access to tutors.
Some college volleyball programs begin their spring practice earlier in the semester, but that’s when Nebraska has its beach volleyball season. So the coaches are hoping they can do an abbreviated spring practice this summer to get some of those practices back.
"I told (the players) when they left, best-case let's hope we can get back here mid-May and get back to business,” Cook said. “Back in my mind, that was my best-case scenario. I don't know if that's going to happen now (the Big Ten recently moved back suspension of activities until May 4).
“I'm mentally preparing them that our summer may be different. We may be training in the summer. Let's hope that happens.”
The summer is already typically busy for the coaches with scouting at club tournaments and running volleyball camps.
Even if Nebraska doesn’t get all of its spring practices back, Nebraska should be in good shape going into the 2020 season with the Huskers returning all of their starters from last season, including All-Americans Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first time was in February in Italy, then last month she returned to her family’s home in Papillion.
The Huskers had four players — Megan Miller, Capri Davis, Anezka Szabo and Chen Abramovich make plans to transfer — but will add four freshmen. That includes Keonilei Akana, a defensive specialist from Hawaii who just last week made her commitment to join the Huskers this season.
The pandemic also changed the plans for new Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand. Hildebrand was hired in January, but wasn’t planning to join the team until after the Tokyo Olympics in August after finishing his current job with the U.S. beach volleyball team. But the Olympics have been postponed a year.
Hildebrand will still be coaching the Huskers during the 2020 season, and will probably be in Lincoln as soon as Nebraska is able to beginning practicing.
And while Hildebrand will be focused on his job with the Huskers going forward, he may still attend the Olympics as a consultant for the U.S. beach teams.
“We still want him to go (to the Olympics), because he's spent a lot of effort getting his teams ready,” Cook said. “And they want him to go."
