John Cook elevates Jaylen Reyes to lead assistant coach with Husker volleyball

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook quickly worked to maintain continuity in the coaching staff by announcing Tuesday that assistant coach Jaylen Reyes has been promoted to the Huskers’ lead assistant role.

That follows the weekend departure of associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand to be the head women’s coach at Long Beach State.

There are still some head coaching jobs open for which Reyes could be contacted. He just completed his fourth season at Nebraska.

Reyes has been key to Nebraska’s success in recruiting and coaching Nebraska’s back-row defense. He previously served as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator.

"Jaylen is committed to Nebraska volleyball, and we're thrilled to see him rewarded for his hard work, especially with our stellar recruiting classes," Cook said in a news release. "He's putting down roots in Lincoln, and our program will continue to succeed with a young coach of his caliber on our bench."

Cook believes Reyes is one of the best recruiters in the nation.