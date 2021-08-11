John Cook dishes on first three days of practice; emotional gold medal match; middle blocker scenarios

Two days before the Nebraska volleyball team began practice, coach John Cook said he thinks the Huskers will have 16 players on the roster who can play at this top college level this season.

He expects that will lead to a better team because players know someone is right behind them capable of taking their spot. Cook didn’t feel like that was the case at times last season.

Now that Cook has actually got on the court with the Huskers, including the six freshmen, does he still think they’ll have 16 players who can play?

“Absolutely,” he said on Wednesday after Nebraska's fifth practice.

“Everybody is rotating, everybody can play. It’s not like a typical freshmen year where with our freshmen we got to go train them for a couple of weeks on their own court because they can’t hang in there. This freshmen group is talented and they’re well dialed into what we need to do.”

Cook has been pleased with the level of play.

“We have a lot of competition, so it’s really fun and there’s a lot of energy in the gym,” he said. “That makes it fun to watch these guys go after it.”

Soon the coaches begin to narrow down the top group of players so they can try some lineups.