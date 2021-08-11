John Cook dishes on first three days of practice; emotional gold medal match; middle blocker scenarios

Two days before the Nebraska volleyball team began practice, coach John Cook said he thinks the Huskers will have 16 players on the roster who can play at this top college level this season.
He expects that will lead to a better team because players know someone is right behind them capable of taking their spot. Cook didn’t feel like that was the case at times last season.
Now that Cook has actually got on the court with the Huskers, including the six freshmen, does he still think they’ll have 16 players who can play?
“Absolutely,” he said on Wednesday after Nebraska's fifth practice.
“Everybody is rotating, everybody can play. It’s not like a typical freshmen year where with our freshmen we got to go train them for a couple of weeks on their own court because they can’t hang in there. This freshmen group is talented and they’re well dialed into what we need to do.”
Cook has been pleased with the level of play.
“We have a lot of competition, so it’s really fun and there’s a lot of energy in the gym,” he said. “That makes it fun to watch these guys go after it.”
Soon the coaches begin to narrow down the top group of players so they can try some lineups.
The tightest competition is at middle blocker, where at least for now more players have a chance to be a starter when the season begins due to an injury for Lauren Stivrins. She probably won't be ready at the start of the season due to a back injury, so Kayla Caffey, Callie Schwarzenbach, Kalynn Meyer and Rylee Gray are each working to be a starter.
“I’m glad we have four (middles now), because it helps with training, and all four of them can play,” Cook said. “I would have no problem putting any of them in right now.”
One lineup option Cook will look at is moving Lexi Sun from outside hitter, where she’s a two-time All-American, to right-side hitter.
“She’s always been a great right-side hitter,” Cook said. “I’ve got three years of stats of her hitting on the right side in rotation one for us. Her numbers are really high. The question is can she play defense over there, can she blocker over there?”
Gold medal match emotional for Cook: Cook stayed up late last Saturday to watch the gold medal match of the Olympics, when the U.S. beat Brazil in three sets to win the Americans’ first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball.
“I was super-nervous,” Cook said. “Like sick to my stomach, because I wanted those guys to win.”
Three of Cook’s former players at Nebraska — Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson — were on the 12-player roster.
Cook was happy for coach Karch Kiraly, who gave an emotional interview before the match saying he wanted the program to experience being on top of the podium.
“They crushed Brazil,” Cook said. “They played great and crushed them. Those guys cried, I cried. It was very emotional for me.”
Cook said it was great to see Larson, who was likely playing in her final match for Team USA, get the last kill of the match. She also had the final kill when Nebraska won the national championship in Omaha in 2006.
“I heard the announcers say they better set Jordan here and I’m saying the same thing — ‘Set her. She’ll kill it for match point,’” Cook said. “She did it 2006 when we called a play and set her. So I knew she had it in her to do it and I thought it was only fitting that she got the final kill.”
Cook has already talked to the trio about attending a match in Lincoln this season, and Wong-Orantes may be here as early as next week.
“We’ve had bronze medals shared in here and silver medals in here from our former players, but never a gold. So this is going to be pretty cool,” Cook said.
Briefly
* At least 20 of the Nebraska volleyball team’s 30 regular-season matches will be on TV. On Wednesday, Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) announced plans to televise four matches. That came after 16 matches were chosen for national broadcast. Nebraska Public Media's slate consists of home matches against Iowa (Sept. 25), Illinois (Oct. 16), Maryland (Nov. 12) and Rutgers (Nov. 20).
* Schwarzenbach earned the team’s weight lifter of the year award. This season the award was chosen by the players in a cumulative vote. After each workout the players voted for the best player in the strength and conditioning workout that day.
