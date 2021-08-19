'John (Cook) called me every day': Why Tyler Hildebrand returned to NU volleyball's staff after 2 seasons away

Even after Tyler Hildebrand left his job as an assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball team for a new job that ultimately led him to be the head coach for the United States beach volleyball teams at the Olympics, he didn’t cut ties with the Huskers.
“John (Cook) called me every day, so I was like, ‘I might as well keep helping,’” Hildebrand said.
Then, after two seasons away, Cook got Hildebrand to come back to Nebraska, this time with the title of associate head coach. This season is Hildebrand’s second season back and third overall, and one that he’s looking forward to in part because fans will be allowed to attend matches at the Devaney Sports Center.
During his first stint with Nebraska Hildebrand helped the Huskers win the 2017 national championship. He coached defense, but also had a big impact on Annika Albrecht, who earned All-American honors in her only season as an outside hitter.
But a newly created position as the director of coaching for the USA beach volleyball national team lured Hildebrand back to California.
Cook thought so much of Hildebrand, and how he pushed him to think about trying some new things, that they stayed in touch. Hildebrand was sitting in the front row when Nebraska played Stanford in the national championship match in 2018 in Minneapolis.
“We were talking all of the time, and John was like, ‘Why don’t you just watch and be a consultant and give us your feedback,’” Hildebrand said. “Then I made one trip a year just to come check everything out, and that’s what kind of lured me back in. The first time I came back I was like, ‘Man, did I make the right decision leaving this place?’ I was pretty emotional. And then the second time I came back (to visit), I was fine with what was going on. And then (assistant coach Kayla Banwarth) was leaving and I got the full-court press, and it was the right move for us and our family.”
Hildebrand and wife Kristin have two young children.
Hildebrand spent several weeks in Tokyo during the Olympics, and in his final days there, the U.S. women’s beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman won the gold medal.
Each of the four U.S. teams had its own coach, but Hildebrand was actively involved in the game plans and practices with Ross and Klineman. They thanked Hildebrand during a TV interview after the final match.
Hildebrand got a lot of experience in guiding an organization through challenges while in Tokyo. One of the men’s players tested positive for COVID-19 and they had to use an alternate player. Another player got pulled away from the group before the Opening Ceremony due to close contact with somebody on a flight who wasn’t an athlete.
Hildebrand had to try to keep the players focused on a goal they’d been working on for five years.
“The good part of the Olympics was we won a gold medal,” Hildebrand said. “That’s pretty special, and I think they did it in pretty convincing fashion. It was a long journey with (Ross and Klineman) so I personally felt a lot of emotion with them. It was cool to have it all work out.”
Hildebrand will no longer be the head coach for Team USA, but he may do some consulting if it doesn’t conflict with his duties at Nebraska.
Now Hildebrand is excited about where the Nebraska program is. The Huskers are ranked No. 5 to start the season.
“It’s an exciting team with our freshmen, and it’s an exciting time with (Lexi Sun) coming back and being able to have another year,” Hildebrand said. “I think Coach (Cook) is really energized right now. And I love working with (assistant coach Jaylen Reyes). Our staff has a chance, I think, to be really great. I think there is always going to be a good recruiting class here at Nebraska and there is always going to be a potential to be in Final Fours and win.”
Many of the best college programs had seniors return after getting an extra season due to the NCAA eligibility freeze, so the top teams this season will have a lot of talent and experience.
“I think the season this year will be the most competitive year ever in college volleyball due to the fifth-year seniors coming back,” Hildebrand said. “So I’m excited about that challenge of, ‘OK, well, now everybody is extra loaded and who can train the best and who can prepare their teams the best.’”
After a season when only friends and family could attend matches in Lincoln, Hildebrand is ready for the large crowds to be back at Devaney.
“I say all it all of the time, but I swear the thing I’m most excited about is playing our first match in there with a full crowd,” he said. “Because I’ve been all over the world with every single form of volleyball. Literally — international men’s, international women’s, beach, all of the colleges — and this is the best spot to play a match in front of that crowd base and that energy.
“And we’re pumping that up to our recruits, and (NIL revenue opportunities). Not only do we get to say we have this crowd, but now they’re directly helping us recruit because NIL is a big deal, and it’s not close because of our support. And we’re really proud when we talk to recruits that we can say that.”
