'John (Cook) called me every day': Why Tyler Hildebrand returned to NU volleyball's staff after 2 seasons away

“We were talking all of the time, and John was like, ‘Why don’t you just watch and be a consultant and give us your feedback,’” Hildebrand said. “Then I made one trip a year just to come check everything out, and that’s what kind of lured me back in. The first time I came back I was like, ‘Man, did I make the right decision leaving this place?’ I was pretty emotional. And then the second time I came back (to visit), I was fine with what was going on. And then (assistant coach Kayla Banwarth) was leaving and I got the full-court press, and it was the right move for us and our family.”

Hildebrand and wife Kristin have two young children.

Hildebrand spent several weeks in Tokyo during the Olympics, and in his final days there, the U.S. women’s beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman won the gold medal.

Each of the four U.S. teams had its own coach, but Hildebrand was actively involved in the game plans and practices with Ross and Klineman. They thanked Hildebrand during a TV interview after the final match.