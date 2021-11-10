Jaylen Reyes on the radio: Husker volleyball has a team rule to limit NIL distractions

This name, image and likeness era of college sports where athletes can earn money by endorsing products, making paid appearances and hosting sports camps is something that both the athletes and coaches are navigating this season.

Some of the athletes at Nebraska who have had the most NIL opportunities are volleyball players, because they’re some of Nebraska’s most successful and recognizable athletes.

In the first volleyball season since NIL began, Husker assistant coach Jaylen Reyes doesn’t think it’s been a major distraction for the team.

Many of the opportunities will come in the offseason, like camps and appearances. Lexi Sun designed and promoted a clothing line before the season. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames promoted and led a youth volleyball camp. Hames promoted a local restaurant. Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles were special guests on a sponsored podcast.

During the season, the athletes are busy with practices and travel, and don’t have as much time for NIL.

And the coaches have tried to keep the focus on the team when the players are together.