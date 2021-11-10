Jaylen Reyes on the radio: Husker volleyball has a team rule to limit NIL distractions

This name, image and likeness era of college sports where athletes can earn money by endorsing products, making paid appearances and hosting sports camps is something that both the athletes and coaches are navigating this season.
Some of the athletes at Nebraska who have had the most NIL opportunities are volleyball players, because they’re some of Nebraska’s most successful and recognizable athletes.
In the first volleyball season since NIL began, Husker assistant coach Jaylen Reyes doesn’t think it’s been a major distraction for the team.
Many of the opportunities will come in the offseason, like camps and appearances. Lexi Sun designed and promoted a clothing line before the season. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames promoted and led a youth volleyball camp. Hames promoted a local restaurant. Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles were special guests on a sponsored podcast.
During the season, the athletes are busy with practices and travel, and don’t have as much time for NIL.
And the coaches have tried to keep the focus on the team when the players are together.
“I don’t typically talk to them about (NIL)," Reyes said Wednesday during an appearance on the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “So for us, we have a team rule that they’re not allowed to talk about NIL stuff in Devaney. Just so when they come to practice or come to matches that’s not an issue. It’s funny, we’ll even ask the girls questions about (NIL) and they’ll joke around and say, ‘Jaylen, no NIL conversations in Devaney.’ I could see it being a problem for some people, but speaking on our team specifically, we have no distractions with NIL stuff.”
As a college athlete himself not that long ago with BYU men’s volleyball, Reyes can understand the benefits for the players. He had a teammate who was a photographer, but couldn’t sell his work.
Reyes is Nebraska’s recruiting coordinator, and he’s touting the NIL potential when he’s recruiting high school players.
The Nebraska volleyball Twitter account, where players' personal accounts are often linked, has 136,900 followers, the most of any college volleyball program, and even more than the Nebraska men’s basketball Twitter account (111,800).
“In terms of building a brand being a college volleyball player, there is no better place to come,” Reyes said. “We’ve definitely used that recruiting pitch a lot in the last year or so. But if it’s not handled correctly it definitely could be a distraction. We feel like we have rules in place.”
Lauenstein making progress: It’s a couple of in-state players, Whitney Lauenstein (Waverly) and Kalynn Meyer (Superior), who callers to the show continue to be interested in.
Lauenstein, a freshman right-side hitter, hasn’t played much during Big Ten competitiion after Lindsay Krause won the starting job at right-side hitter. But the NU coaches are still very high on Lauenstein’s potential as a college player.
“Whitney is one of the most physically gifted 18-year-olds, especially on the women’s side, that I’ve gotten to work with,” Reyes said. “She’s developing at a really high pace.”
Lauenstein played middle blocker to start her high school career before making the move to outside hitter, and is still learning how to be an efficient and consistent pin hitter at the college level.
Lauenstein should be a huge part of the program in the future, Reyes said.
“We’re just waiting now for the volleyball side of things to catch up with the physical ability,” Reyes said. “And the day that comes, it’s going to be pretty special. … We’re just working with her on the volleyball side of things. (Like) being able to cut the ball, and have good hand contact all of the time, being able to use proper four-step footwork and jump mechanics. Coach (John) Cook is working with her a lot on that.”
