It's official: Omaha will host the entire NCAA volleyball tournament

The entire NCAA women's volleyball tournament will be played in Omaha later this spring.
On Wednesday, the Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved consolidating the volleyball championship to one location, which was the final step needed to make the format change official.
"The city of Omaha has proven itself time and again to be one of the best host cities for sporting events in this country," Nebraska coach John Cook said in a statement. "From the College World Series to the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials to NCAA Championships, they always do a phenomenal job, and I have no doubt Omaha will put its best foot forward and make it a memorable experience for all of the NCAA volleyball teams."
The changes are based on the medical guidance of converting all rounds of the championships to predetermined sites and reducing the number of sites. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has already been moved to Indianapolis and nearby areas, and the women’s basketball tournament could be headed to San Antonio.
All 48 volleyball teams will gather in Omaha in April. Omaha was already scheduled to host the Final Four.
All rounds of the tournament would be played at CHI Health Center Omaha and the adjoining convention center from April 13-24. The convention center often hosts large youth volleyball tournaments.
If the schedule format is approved the tournament would be condensed considerably from the normal three-week format. The teams that reach the championship match would likely be playing five matches over 11 days.
First-round matches would likely occur April 13, followed by second-round matches the following day. The regional semifinals would be held April 17, followed by the regional finals April 19.
The national semifinal matches would be April 22, and the national championship match April 24.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
NCAA volleyball tournament likely to be all in Omaha from April 13-24. https://t.co/qozNIIlB03— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) February 3, 2021