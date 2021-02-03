It's official: Omaha will host the entire NCAA volleyball tournament

The entire NCAA women's volleyball tournament will be played in Omaha later this spring.

On Wednesday, the Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved consolidating the volleyball championship to one location, which was the final step needed to make the format change official.

"The city of Omaha has proven itself time and again to be one of the best host cities for sporting events in this country," Nebraska coach John Cook said in a statement. "From the College World Series to the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials to NCAA Championships, they always do a phenomenal job, and I have no doubt Omaha will put its best foot forward and make it a memorable experience for all of the NCAA volleyball teams."

The changes are based on the medical guidance of converting all rounds of the championships to predetermined sites and reducing the number of sites. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has already been moved to Indianapolis and nearby areas, and the women’s basketball tournament could be headed to San Antonio.

All 48 volleyball teams will gather in Omaha in April. Omaha was already scheduled to host the Final Four.