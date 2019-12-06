'It was a lot of fun tonight': Nebraska's offense puts on a show to start NCAA Tournament

If you want to make Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook really happy, suggest that if he was a college football coach he’d be known as defensive-minded coach.

First, the former high school football coach really likes that sport. Second, Cook just loves when his teams suffocate teams with defense.

It’s for those reasons that it's kind of different -- and fun -- when Nebraska’s offense puts on a show, and that’s what happened on Friday in Nebraska’s match against Ball State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska attacked Ball State from all over in a dominating 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 victory. Now Nebraska plays Missouri in the second round on Saturday.

Nebraska’s 45 kills were nearly twice as many as Ball State (23). The Huskers’ .425 hitting percentage was its second-best of the season. Nebraska committed a season-low eight hitting errors and were not blocked for the first time in a match in more than five years.

Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames calls the shots for the Husker offense, and had a blast doing so on Friday.

“We just have a lot of fun when we’re having great offensive nights and we’re laughing and everyone is taking great swings,” Hames said. “It was a lot of fun tonight.”