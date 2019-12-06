'It was a lot of fun tonight': Nebraska's offense puts on a show to start NCAA Tournament

If you want to make Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook really happy, suggest that if he was a college football coach he’d be known as defensive-minded coach.
First, the former high school football coach really likes that sport. Second, Cook just loves when his teams suffocate teams with defense.
It’s for those reasons that it's kind of different -- and fun -- when Nebraska’s offense puts on a show, and that’s what happened on Friday in Nebraska’s match against Ball State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska attacked Ball State from all over in a dominating 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 victory. Now Nebraska plays Missouri in the second round on Saturday.
Nebraska’s 45 kills were nearly twice as many as Ball State (23). The Huskers’ .425 hitting percentage was its second-best of the season. Nebraska committed a season-low eight hitting errors and were not blocked for the first time in a match in more than five years.
Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames calls the shots for the Husker offense, and had a blast doing so on Friday.
“We just have a lot of fun when we’re having great offensive nights and we’re laughing and everyone is taking great swings,” Hames said. “It was a lot of fun tonight.”
All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was way too much for the smaller Ball State team to defend. She needed only 15 attempts to rack up 11 kills and had a .667 hitting percentage.
It got to a point where there were a few kills by Stivrins where all the Ball State players could do was get their hands up to protect themselves from getting drilled.
“It’s fun when she just takes over the match and dominates,” said Hames of Stivrins.
Nebraska's defense was still good, holding Ball State to a season-worst .010 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Natalie Risi -- who led Ball State in kills this season -- had zero kills on 12 attempts.
“It’s a good first-round win,” Cook said. “Ball State came out doing some really good things and we made some adjustments and I think we pretty much suffocated them with our serve, block and defense, which was great. And I thought we hit really well tonight. We made a lot of really good shots and were low-error. I thought Nicklin really moved the ball around well to create a lot of opportunities for our hitters.”
All of Nebraska’s hitters had at least four kills. Madi Kubik had an impressive postseason debut with 11 kills without an error for a career-high .668 hitting percentage. Lexi Sun added nine kills, Jazz Sweet had six, and Callie Schwarzenbach and Hames four apiece.
While it’s a regular occurrence that Nebraska has a top-10 defense, that’s not usually the case with the offense. A lot of that is a product of Nebraska’s tough schedule.
But this year Nebraska’s offense is ranked higher. The Huskers are 25th nationally in hitting percentage (.269), and 33rd in kills per set (13.79).
Nebraska’s offense is at the best when every player is getting kills, including on the surprise back-row attack, and that’s what Ball State had to deal with on Friday.
“They're dangerous at every position, so you can't scheme to really rely heavily on one or the other,” said Ball State coach Kelli Miller Phillips. “You got to play it straight up and hope your defense can make some plays in the backcourt. They've got a ton of great players, it's going to be hard to stop that.”
Hames was great on Friday, and that's a big reason why Ball State had no blocks in the match. Hames set against the flow of the Ball State blockers, Kubik said.
“We were one-one-one almost every time,” Kubik said.
