'It’s fun to watch those guys play': Stivrins, Caffey lead No. 4 Nebraska to third straight sweep

This season Nebraska always has a threat at the middle blocker spot, and Nebraska has been able to get middles the ball both after a good pass and after a dig.

“If we can dig in-system, man, it makes us really tough,” Cook said.

Nebraska had a .245 hitting percentage and held Illinois to .136. Illinois (2-8) hurt its chances with 11 serving errors and by hitting the ball out 17 times in the match.

Illinois had set points in both the first and second sets, but the Huskers fought off the Illini both times and won the set. In the third set, Nebraska put the match away with a 5-0 run late in the set.

“We found a way to win two really close sets, and then I thought we really turned in up at the end of the third set,” Cook said. “It was back-and-forth, and we played some great volleyball from about 17 points on. I’m pretty pleased and pumped for the Huskers.”

Hames had 33 set assists. Hames gave the Huskers another scare when she collided with a teammate in the second set and had to take a few moments to compose herself.

“She’s tough,” Cook said. “She was struggling, but she found a way to will that team to a win.”