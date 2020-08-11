Instead of sulking about postponed volleyball season, Cook working on plan for spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the mottos that coach John Cook has for the Nebraska volleyball program and its players is to "dream big."

Cook is doing that again right now — even on a day that could end up being devastating for the program and college sports — with a plan for how college volleyball can regroup and play in the spring.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced that fall sports won’t be played this fall due to COVID-19, ending for now what should have been a promising season for the Huskers to contend for a Big Ten title and try to reach the NCAA Final Four, which was scheduled to be played in Omaha.

The Big Ten said in a statement that competing in the spring remains "a possibility."

The NCAA hasn't released a decision on Division I fall sports championships, but that should come soon considering many of the 330 Division I volleyball teams won't play in the fall. The Pac-12 also postponed fall sports Tuesday, meaning nine of the past 10 NCAA champions won't play in the fall. Those teams include Stanford, Penn State, Nebraska and UCLA.

Cook says the Big Ten coaches have already pivoted to work on a plan to give to Big Ten leaders for how the season could work in spring 2021.