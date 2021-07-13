Inside ex-Husker's Justine Wong-Orantes' bid to become the lone libero on the U.S. Olympic volleyball roster

That means there is only one libero chosen. Wong-Orantes got the spot, while Courtney is an alternate for the Olympic team.

“It’s pretty intense, because it’s only one or the other,” Wong-Orantes said. “So it’s between me and Megan Courtney. It’s just a constant grind every day in practice. And Megan has been such a huge support. I think we’ve both been really good for each other. Whoever had made the team we were there for each other.”

This is Wong-Orantes’ fifth year with the national team. After playing her final season with Nebraska in 2016, and then the beach season the following spring, she headed almost immediately to Anaheim, California, to start training with the national team.

Team USA coach Karch Kiraly told her to take a few weeks of rest, but she started practicing right away. All of her hard work paid off last month when she got the news she’d made the Olympic team. The news came while the team was in Italy for the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament.

The 18 players there had the option to be told their fate during a meeting with the coaches, or wait and get the news in an email with the full list of players chosen. Wong-Orantes opted to meet the coaches.