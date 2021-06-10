 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Incoming Husker volleyball players named to national training team
0 Comments

Incoming Husker volleyball players named to national training team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska volleyball recruiting

The Nebraska volleyball 2021 recruiting class — which includes Rylee Gray (from left), Lindsay Krause, Lexi Rodriguez, Ally Batenhorst and Kennedi Orr — is the No. 1-ranked recruiting classes in the country. This photo was taken during an unofficial visit to the Husker program in November 2019. Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly was the last commit in the class.

 TWITTER

Three incoming Nebraska volleyball freshmen were named to the 2021 women's U20 National Training Team on Thursday.

Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez were among the 20 players selected by USA Volleyball who will produce the 12-player roster that will compete in the FIVB Women's U20 World Championships on July 9-18 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Batenhorst is an outside hitter from Katy, Texas; Krause is an outside hitter from Papillion; and Rodriguez is a libero from Sterling, Illinois.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News