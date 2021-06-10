Incoming Husker volleyball players named to national training team

Three incoming Nebraska volleyball freshmen were named to the 2021 women's U20 National Training Team on Thursday.

Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez were among the 20 players selected by USA Volleyball who will produce the 12-player roster that will compete in the FIVB Women's U20 World Championships on July 9-18 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Batenhorst is an outside hitter from Katy, Texas; Krause is an outside hitter from Papillion; and Rodriguez is a libero from Sterling, Illinois.

