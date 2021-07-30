In new podcast, Huskers' Lauren Stivrins details back injury, May surgery, unknown future

Nebraska All-America middle Lauren Stivrins still hasn't made a decision on whether she'll play for the Huskers this fall and is taking her time as she rehabilitates from a May back surgery.
Stivrins detailed, for the first time, the extent of her injury in a new podcast she launched with NU setter Nicklin Hames called On Set: With Nick and Lo.
"I’ve just been rehabbing it ever since," Stivrins said of the back surgery. "People are like, ‘Why haven’t you made a decision? Why haven't you said anything?' And it’s because I don’t know. It’s not like that. I’m literally taking it day by day.
"We’re two weeks away from the season and I have not stepped foot on a volleyball court. I have not jumped. I haven’t not done anything. I haven’t been running. I’ve been doing workouts in the pool and other stuff. It’s because I don’t have an answer. I don’t know what to tell people. I’m really taking it day by day."
Getting Stivrins back, of course, would be a major boost for John Cook's program, which again looks like a national contender. She said on the podcast, though, that there's no decision date looming.
"It would be nice to get back, but I’m not going to come back and play until I am fully ready to do so, and I don’t want to make an announcement and then have to go back on my word because I’m not where I want to be," she said. "I don’t want to tell people that I’m coming back to play if that’s not at all the case because I’m not back by then.
"There’s no set timeline for my recovery. It’s not like, at this month you’re going to feel this way and do this. It’s so situational and literally day by day."
The Scottsdale, Arizona, native and two-time first-team AVCA All-American said she actually dealt with the injury for the final two months of the 2020 season and that it got progressively worse until finally she could not play in NU's final two games in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha in April.
"The last two months of the season, I wasn’t in practice," Stivrins said. "I only played in the games. I would come in for maybe five minutes of practice and I was doing rehab the rest of the time. It was something I was dealing with for a long time and I don’t think people understand that. I didn’t want them to, because it’s my business. I’m a very private person, which is why it’s weird that I’m doing this podcast, because I feel like I’m not one to share bits and pieces of my life with people that I don’t know, but I think this is something exciting."
Hames said on the podcast that people didn't realize how bad the injury was, and Stivrins detailed the impact it had on her daily life last spring.
"It was pretty gnarly and it sucked because it was constant, too," she said. "It wasn’t just when I was playing volleyball. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t do anything that I normally would want to do. That was a really tough time."
That culminated during the NCAA Tournament.
"I literally remember waking up the morning of the Baylor game and I went to talk to my sports (psychologist) because I would wake up and look over at my nightstand and it was just covered in pills that I had to take throughout the day," Stivrins said. "I woke up that morning and was like, 'This is too much.' I just lost it. I was like, 'What am I putting myself through? At what cost?' I’m pumping myself full of these pills and I don’t even know how bad my pain actually is because I’m constantly taking pills and just doing so many things to try to help my back, but what’s going to help my back at that point was just rest and not doing all the stuff I was doing.
"I then talked to my coaches and we decided that maybe if I sat that game out then I would feel better for the next game to come because I have so much faith in this team and what they’re capable of with or without me."
Nebraska, of course, knocked off Baylor and then lost to Texas, ending its season.
