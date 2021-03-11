In college volleyball recruiting, central Indiana's 'libero country' produced Nebraska’s Knuckles

If you’re a college football coach you know that a good place to recruit big, fast defensive linemen is in the southeast part of the United States.
In college basketball a lot of good players come from the East Coast.
And on a smaller scale if you’re a college volleyball coach looking to upgrade the libero position, it’s probably worth taking a look at a club team in central Indiana known for producing many good players at the 'bro position.
That’s what teams in the Big Ten Conference have done in recent years, with three of the starting liberos for league schools coming from the same club — Munciana.
Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles, Ohio State’s Kylie Murr and Northwestern’s Megan Miller each got on the path to being college libero during their years playing club volleyball for Munciana. Miller was Nebraska’s defensive specialist for two seasons before transferring.
During high school and club volleyball Knuckles was an outside hitter, but being just 5-foot-8 she knew she’d have to play defense to play at a top college.
Last season Knuckles and Murr each made all-Big Ten freshman team, and Friday the high school classmates will play against each other with each playing for top-15 ranked teams.
Knuckles and Murr were on the same teams for about six years, winning two high school state titles together for Yorktown, Indiana, and two club national championships (12 and 14 years) together.
“We’ve been on the same Munciana team since we were 12, and we’ve been best friends ever since, actually. We’re super-close,” Knuckles said. “She’s always been a libero, and I’ve always been an outside. We just work really well together. We used to do two-man passing (together). In college was the first time I’ve done three-man passing. She’s an amazing libero. I learned a lot from her being libero that helped me in the transition to being a libero in college.”
Miller grew up in Alexandria, Indiana, which is only about 20 minutes from Yorktown, and was on the same club team as Knuckles for one year, a few years before they also played together in Nebraska’s backrow.
From Knuckles’ high school team her senior season three players could end up eventually being liberos in the Big Ten — Murr, Knuckles and Northwestern signee Ellee Stinson.
“It’s insane,” said Mike Lingenfelter, a coach and co-director at Munciana.
It’s impressive the number of Division I liberos that come from the area because it’s not a huge metro area. The club is based in Yorktown, with a population of about 10,000, while nearby Muncie has about 70,000 residents.
With a smaller pool of athletes to draw from the club has never been known for having big, powerful athletes. So the foundation of the program was built on playing tenacious defense, which as a result has produced some good liberos.
“When we roll into events and we’re looking down the barrel of somebody from Los Angeles or Dallas or Chicago there is just big human beings,” Lingenfelter said. “And we cheated the genetic gods somewhere along the line because we’re not getting 6-foot-3, 6-4. So we just try to beat people with speed and ball control.”
Munciana alums are also the liberos currently for Auburn, Mississippi State, Toledo, Miami-Ohio, Fairfield and Towson.
And liberos on the team this year have signed with Indiana, Georgia and Wright State.
Kendall White, the second-team All-American libero for Penn State as a senior in 2019, is from the club. Former Wisconsin All-American libero Taylor Morey grew up in Muncie.
The club, which was founded in 1974 and believed to the oldest in the country, has been known for defense for much of that time. Current Big Ten head coaches Dave Shondell (Purdue) and Kelly Sheffield (Wisconsin) each coached at the club.
The club offers special training days for passing and defense.
“The whole secret I guess is we all learned from Don Shondell (Dave’s father), who is a historic coach in this area, and he’s a ball-control guy,” Lingefelter said. “He believed that you had to win and lose every game with first-ball contact — serve and pass — and he would drill it until people were numb. So well all played for him and we returned the favor to the folks we coach.”
College programs only use one or two of their 12-scholarships on liberos, if any. Her time at Munciana helped Knuckles earn one.
“I think you see a lot of clubs that figure out positioning or all of that stuff, but I think Munciana does a really good job of training everyone, no matter the position, to have ball control, and I think that’s helped me as a hitter and a libero,” Knuckles said. “Having ball control in high school allowed me to become a libero in college.”
