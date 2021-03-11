In college volleyball recruiting, central Indiana's 'libero country' produced Nebraska’s Knuckles

“We’ve been on the same Munciana team since we were 12, and we’ve been best friends ever since, actually. We’re super-close,” Knuckles said. “She’s always been a libero, and I’ve always been an outside. We just work really well together. We used to do two-man passing (together). In college was the first time I’ve done three-man passing. She’s an amazing libero. I learned a lot from her being libero that helped me in the transition to being a libero in college.”

Miller grew up in Alexandria, Indiana, which is only about 20 minutes from Yorktown, and was on the same club team as Knuckles for one year, a few years before they also played together in Nebraska’s backrow.

From Knuckles’ high school team her senior season three players could end up eventually being liberos in the Big Ten — Murr, Knuckles and Northwestern signee Ellee Stinson.

“It’s insane,” said Mike Lingenfelter, a coach and co-director at Munciana.

It’s impressive the number of Division I liberos that come from the area because it’s not a huge metro area. The club is based in Yorktown, with a population of about 10,000, while nearby Muncie has about 70,000 residents.