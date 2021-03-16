In an attempt to 'overhaul the engine,' John Cook allowing Zuhn, Sweet to battle for right-side hitter stability

Cook says there aren’t any reasons why Nebraska’s right-side hitters shouldn’t be more productive, such as the sets they're getting or due to having to take a lot of out-of-system sets that can lead to a lower hitting percentage.

“Nope. There is really no rhyme or reason,” Cook said. “Like I’ve said before, it’s like you’re fine-tuning a race car, and right now we’re not running on all cylinders out there. We got to overhaul the engine, we got to retune it, we got to keep working at it. We got to get somebody with confidence going over there. That’s the only way I know how to do it.

“(Monday) in practice we had a major competition between Jazz and Riley and let them go at it trying to force somebody to step up and get in the compete mindset as opposed to being worried about, 'If I make a mistake or I’m not playing very well or whatever.' That’s kind of how we’re approaching it.”

In three consecutive matches, Zuhn’s hitting percentage was .000, and in three of the past four matches, she’s had a negative hitting percentage.

Cook can’t pinpoint why Zuhn’s production as a hitter has dropped.