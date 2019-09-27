The first match of the Big Ten Conference volleyball season was what Nebraska expected with a major challenge, but the Huskers rallied to win a five-set match at Illinois.
Third-ranked Nebraska won the final two sets for a 25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10 victory against the No. 20 Illini in Champaign, Illinois.
Junior right-side hitter Jazz Sweet led the Huskers with a career-high 17 kills, and she had a good .333 hitting percentage.
Nebraska had 13 blocks, with eight from Callie Schwarzenbach, and five each from Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins. Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles returned to the starting lineup and had a match-high 21 digs.
Freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik had two big kills in the third set, and finished with 11. Schwarzenbach also was aggressive on offense with eight kills on .583 hitting.
In the tiebreaking fifth set, Nebraska rushed out to a 5-2 lead after a kill on an out-of-system attack by Kubik.
Illinois cut its deficit to 8-7, but then Nebraska got another big point on a kill by Sweet for a 9-7 lead. Then Kubik hit a shot off the blockers for another kill, putting Nebraska up 10-7.
Illinois got its deficit to one point again, but Kubik had back-to-back kills. On set point Stivrins crushed a kill down the line on a slide play.
Nebraska operated at a high level in the fifth set, with 10 kills on 18 attempts and just two hitting errors for a .444 hitting percentage. Illinois had just five kills in the fifth set.
“I thought our team really rose up in game five and we played really aggressive,” said Nebraska coach John Cook in a radio interview. “We attacked, took some big swings, big serves and had big blocks. So I’m really glad to see us do that, because after losing game three we could have very easily lost game four, but we found a way.”
Nebraska had a very balanced attack, with six players with at least eight kills. Sweet had 17, Kubik 11, Lexi Sun 11, Stivrins 10 and Capri Davis and Schwarzenbach eight apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
Setter Nicklin Hames had 57 set assists. Cook said Hames played great late in the match.
“That kid competes, and she made some great sets down the stretch,” Cook said. “She got Callie eight kills tonight. She got Lauren 10 kills. Look at the balance tonight.”
Jacqueline Quade led Illinois with 17 kills, but she had to take 56 attempts, which was 20 more than any Husker.
Illinois won two close sets, second and third. In the second set Illinois led 18-13, but Nebraska fought back, in part thanks to kills by Sweet and blocks by Stivrins.
Nebraska had one set point chance, but was blocked. Illinois won four of the final five rallies of the set to win and tie the match 1-1.
The end of the third set went back-and-forth, with the Illini finally winning on its fourth set point with a block.
In the fourth set, Nebraska took a 14-11 lead. Illinois rallied and cut its deficit to 22-21, but Nebraska got a block from Schwarzenbach to take the lead, 24-22. On set point Hayley Densberger served an ace, and Nebraska had forced a fifth set.
Illinois (5-5, 0-1) was playing at home for the first time since the first week of the season, and played in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,000 fans at Huff Hall.
Nebraska will play at Northwestern (9-4, 0-1) on Saturday. Due to storms in Chicago the Huskers weren’t able to make the short flight to Chicago until Saturday morning.
-- Brent C. Wagner