If NCAA approves it, Kayla Caffey plans to play for Nebraska volleyball in 2022

Nebraska volleyball player Kayla Caffey is still enrolled at UNL and has told coach John Cook she’ll play for the Huskers in 2022 if the NCAA allows it, Cook told the Journal Star on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the first day of the semester at UNL. Caffey graduated with her master’s degree in December and was also considering playing professional volleyball or entering the workforce in education.

Nebraska is submitting paperwork to the NCAA for her to be eligible in the fall. She needs to get a waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete. Her college career includes a redshirt season (2016), a medical hardship season (2018) and a season that didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 (2020).

Caffey will also play on Nebraska's beach volleyball team this spring.

Caffey began her career at Missouri but could still play three seasons at Nebraska. She earned second-team All-American honors this season, when she led the Huskers in hitting percentage at .363. She ranked fourth in the Big Ten in hitting percentage.