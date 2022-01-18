If NCAA approves it, Kayla Caffey plans to play for Nebraska volleyball in 2022

Nebraska volleyball player Kayla Caffey is still enrolled at UNL and has told coach John Cook she’ll play for the Huskers in 2022 if the NCAA allows it, Cook told the Journal Star on Tuesday.
Tuesday was the first day of the semester at UNL. Caffey graduated with her master’s degree in December and was also considering playing professional volleyball or entering the workforce in education.
Nebraska is submitting paperwork to the NCAA for her to be eligible in the fall. She needs to get a waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete. Her college career includes a redshirt season (2016), a medical hardship season (2018) and a season that didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 (2020).
Caffey will also play on Nebraska's beach volleyball team this spring.
Caffey began her career at Missouri but could still play three seasons at Nebraska. She earned second-team All-American honors this season, when she led the Huskers in hitting percentage at .363. She ranked fourth in the Big Ten in hitting percentage.
She had one of the best matches of her career in Nebraska’s five-set loss against Wisconsin in the national championship match. Caffey had a career-best 15 kills, the second on the team in that match.
She’s already earned a master’s degree in education. Last spring, Caffey was a substitute teacher at four schools in the north and central part of the city — McPhee Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Park Middle School and Schoo Middle School.
Caffey’s return would be a major boost for a middle blocker position that might otherwise be inexperienced. The other middle blockers include returner Kalynn Meyer and newcomers Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson.
Rylee Gray, who was a freshman middle blocker last season but did not appear in a match, is no longer on the team, Cook said. She’s the first player from Nebraska’s six-player 2021 recruiting class that's no longer with the program.
Caffey would be the second player to use the super senior season in 2022. Nicklin Hames also plans to return and play in 2022, while Callie Schwarzenbach will play her final season at Long Beach State.
