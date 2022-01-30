'I was like, ‘Is it OK if I come here?’': How Nebraska volleyball added a three-time All-American

Kaitlyn Hord still had her feet on the ground in Lincoln when she decided it was time to lock up a spot on the Nebraska volleyball team for the 2022 season.

Hord committed on Saturday and then announced her decision on Sunday afternoon.

And just like the expectations for the season went up a notch with the addition of the Penn State transfer who will join the Huskers as a three-time All-American middle blocker.

Nebraska coach John Cook was driving Hord to the Lincoln airport when she committed.

“I actually told Coach Cook in the car on the way to the airport when he was dropping me off,” said Hord to the Journal Star. “I was like, ‘Is it OK if I come here?’”

Cook was OK with it.

“He was shocked,” Hord said. “He was like, ‘Wait, really? Is this happening?’ I think I caught him a little off-guard while he was driving.”

Hord has one year of eligibility remaining. She’ll be at Penn State this semester, graduate and then arrive in Lincoln in June.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native was a three-time All-American for the Nittany Lions, including first-team honors in 2019 and second-team honors in 2021.

The 6-foot-4 Hord racked up 345 kills and 165 blocks while hitting .394 last season. She ranked third in the Big Ten in hitting percentage and third in blocks.

Hord, one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, helps bolster the Huskers at the middle spot. Lauren Stivrins used up her eligibility and the Huskers are waiting to see if a waiver for Kayla Caffey to return will clear with the NCAA.

Hord was in Lincoln for three days last week. That included attending a Nebraska women’s basketball game with most of the current volleyball team. She got to see just how big volleyball is here when Cook got a standing ovation when he was shown on the big screen at halftime.

“It was a very busy trip, in a good way,” Hord said “I got to see everything – academics, facilities, hang with the team.”

Hord visited Texas last weekend and had planned to take more recruiting trips.

“I was supposed to take a couple of more, but then after going (to Nebraska) I was like, ‘I don’t think I need to see anything else,’” she said.

Hord had previously known a few of the players on the team.

“Me and (Nicklin Hames) go way back to our club days,” Hord said. “We used to play against each other all of the time in club. And then me and (Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik) actually played on one of those USA teams back in the day.”

Hord said that was nice, but not a major factor in her decision.

“I was honestly just looking for chemistry with the girls, so regardless of if I knew them or I didn’t know them just having that good vibe,” she said.

Hord put her name in the transfer portal soon after the season ended for Penn State with a loss in the NCAA second round. A few weeks later coach Russ Rose announced his retirement.

“I just really want to be happy with the sport that I’m playing, and love what I do,” said Hord of transferring. “I think I just needed a clean slate.”

Hord was the No. 3 national recruit, according to PrepVolleyball.com, coming out of high school. She comes from a very athletic family. Her father Derrick was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1983 NBA Draft.

Nebraska contacted Hord within one week of her going into the portal.

Nebraska will still be a young team next season, but with Wisconsin losing several of its players the Huskers could be a contender for a top Big Ten finish and to reach the NCAA Final Four, which will be played in Omaha.

If Caffey is back on the court next fall, the Huskers will have two All-Americans at middle blocker.

“It will be a quick journey, but hopefully an exciting and good one,” Hord said. “I’m very ready to get on campus and get to work.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.