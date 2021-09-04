'I’ve really never coached anybody like her:' Lauenstein has unique talents for Husker volleyball

In Nebraska’s dominating second set Lauenstein had five kills on seven attempts.

Lauenstein and classmate Lindsay Krause have each been playing right-side hitter, and that may keep happening this season.

“Whitney wants to play, and that’s been the message is you got to be consistent and show it every day,” Cook said. “So we’ll let her and Lindsay battle this week.”

Lauenstein was the final piece of Nebraska’s No. 1 recruiting class. She played on the JV team at Waverly as a freshman before becoming one of the best players in the state her final two seasons.

Each day at Nebraska she’s learning a lot from playing with the Huskers' older players.

“It’s really nice to have Lexi Sun back (this season),” Lauenstein said. “She’s a really good role model, and I think she has really good composure and she teaches me how I can utilize my shots, and you don’t have to rip every single ball. I also like (setter Nicklin Hames). She really brings a fire to the team.”

Nebraska found its best rhythm of the season Saturday with Hames setting a balanced attack. Sun led the Huskers with 14 kills. Lauenstein added 11 kills, Ally Batenhorst had nine, Kayla Caffey seven and Callie Schwarzenbach five.