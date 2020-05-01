"I think we can have a great season": Nebraska taps into the SEC for former top-80 recruit Kayla Caffey

Stivrins and Schwarzenbach played almost all of the 2019 season, without much competition behind them.

Caffey will graduate on May 16, and will probably be able to join the Huskers when they’re able to return to campus and begin workouts. She made the decision to transfer after last season, and was contacted by Nebraska coach John Cook after she put her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Caffey was impressed by Cook and the Husker program.

“Coach Cook is a really experienced coach,” Caffey said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the country. And at the University of Nebraska I think they pay really close attention to their players' health, and have state-of-the-art recovery. I’m really into that, since I was injured.”

She was also impressed by the academics at UNL. In her master’s program she plans to study education and early literacy.

“Being a graduate transfer, education has become a larger priority for me,” Caffey said. “And when I was shopping around I knew exactly what I was looking for, and knew what was going on.”

Due to the NCAA recruiting restrictions, Caffey wasn’t able to make a recruiting trip to Lincoln.