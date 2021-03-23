'I think it’s ridiculous we’re at 48': John Cook pushes for late changes to NCAA Tournament

Two of the top volleyball coaches in the country are making a late push for a 64-team NCAA volleyball tournament.

The entire tournament will be played in Omaha from April 13-24.

Kelly Sheffield, the coach of No. 1-ranked Wisconsin, and four-time national champion coach John Cook would like to see 64 teams chosen. Currently, the plan is for 48 teams to converge upon Omaha.

The topic came up this week as the nation watched the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament go on with the normal 64 teams. Those sports did have the NCAA tournament canceled last year, which wasn’t the case for volleyball.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Sheffield posted on social media that six months ago when the coaches learned there would only be 48 teams in the tournament, they were just happy to have a season. Now after seeing the basketball tournament go on as scheduled, Sheffield says the NCAA should do the right thing and increase the volleyball tournament back to 64 teams.

Cook was asked about the topic during his weekly news conference on Tuesday morning.