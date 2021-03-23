'I think it’s ridiculous we’re at 48': John Cook pushes for late changes to NCAA Tournament

Two of the top volleyball coaches in the country are making a late push for a 64-team NCAA volleyball tournament.
The entire tournament will be played in Omaha from April 13-24.
Kelly Sheffield, the coach of No. 1-ranked Wisconsin, and four-time national champion coach John Cook would like to see 64 teams chosen. Currently, the plan is for 48 teams to converge upon Omaha.
The topic came up this week as the nation watched the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament go on with the normal 64 teams. Those sports did have the NCAA tournament canceled last year, which wasn’t the case for volleyball.
On Monday, Sheffield posted on social media that six months ago when the coaches learned there would only be 48 teams in the tournament, they were just happy to have a season. Now after seeing the basketball tournament go on as scheduled, Sheffield says the NCAA should do the right thing and increase the volleyball tournament back to 64 teams.
Cook was asked about the topic during his weekly news conference on Tuesday morning.
“I totally agree with (Kelly Sheffield),” Cook said. “I think it’s ridiculous we’re at 48. Basketball didn’t cut back, why are we cutting back? Football didn’t cut back, why are we cutting back? Especially the fact that it’s all in one place. You’re really looking at 16 more teams, and it’s all going to be in once place anyways, so they can make that adjustment.”
Last week the NCAA staff apologized after differences in the men’s and women’s tournaments were revealed on social media, such as the size of the weight rooms for the athletes and COVID-19 testing procedures. Several women’s basketball coaches spoke out on the topic.
“The NCAA is under a lot of fire right now, especially with women’s sports,” Cook said. “They’re going to pay a big price, I think. This would be one way they could start showing that women’s sports are important. I think they lumped volleyball in with other sports that they’re trying to limit the championships, but the fact we’ve gone to one place saves money. To me, it’s a no-brainer. I’m glad he tweeted something out. Maybe they’ll listen.”
