'I still think we’ve got another level': Cook hoping for more from Huskers in NCAA Tournament

Nebraska hasn’t done well against Wisconsin — a team Nebraska may have to play a third time in the tournament — but Cook says those matches have shown the players the level they have to reach.

“You got to remember this is a really young team and they’re getting battle-tested and we’ve done a good job,” Cook said. “I’m happy for them that they’ve done as well as they have and got to this point. I think we have another level though. We call it going from good, to great, to unstoppable. That's my job to get them there by (Friday).”

Cook was pleased with how consistent Nebraska has played.

“We weren’t ready for Stanford when we played them, and Wisconsin played great against us both times,” Cook said. “But I think they’re understanding the level they’re going to have to play at to make a big run here.”

Big Ten finish: Nebraska finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten with a 17-3 record. Minnesota and Penn State also tied for second. Wisconsin won the league at 18-2.

It comes in a conference where seven teams were ranked.