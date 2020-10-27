'I still feel that aloha spirit in Lincoln': Husker volleyball player Akana finds second home at Nebraska

This isn’t the way Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana expected her college career to begin.

Due to COVID-19, the normal fall season has been postponed until January, and most of Akana's college classes have been online.

Still, the defensive specialist from Hauula, Hawaii, says she’s found a second home in Lincoln.

“The community here is just like home,” Akana said. “I feel comfortable here, and the people here are just amazing. I still feel that aloha spirit in Lincoln, Nebraska. I just love it here, and being in this environment is amazing to me.”

Akana was a late addition to Nebraska’s freshman class that also includes middle blocker Kalynn Meyer and defensive specialist Anni Evans.

Akana initially signed with USC but got her scholarship release following a coaching change there. Due to the NCAA recruiting shutdown that made recruiting visits off-limits, Akana had never visited Lincoln before she showed up to begin training and school this summer.